A new class brings new, well, everything.
Both Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg were moved to Class 3A for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons recently, based on BEDs numbers. The Vikings (2-6) shift from district 6 in Class 2A to district 4 in Class 3A, where they are grouped with Benton Community (3-5), among others.
“We are very excited about the new district alignment,” Vikings head coach Jim Womochil said. “With the new rules from the state, district alignments have closed the gap on enrollment discrepancies. I believe in our new district, there is a difference of about 60 to 70 kids from the largest enrollment school to the smallest according to the BEDs numbers. This hasn’t always been the case under the old district alignment. In previous years in 3A, there were some teams who had over a 200 student difference in terms of enrollment.”
District 4 comprises Davenport Assumption (8-1), Central DeWitt (5-4), Maquoketa (2-4) and Mount Vernon (7-2).
“This district looks very competitive and we are excited to get started with our preparation. Every team in our district is coming off a year in which they were very competitive,” Womochil said. “Obviously, Assumption had a tremendous team last year and is a perennial powerhouse in any class they compete in. However, they lost 31 seniors to graduation which may even things up for the top district spot.”
The Vikings went 0-3 against their current district, losing twice to Mount Vernon and once to rival Benton. In terms of facing district opposition, the Bobcats only played the Vikings last season.
“We are excited to start the process of getting ready for another football season,” Benton head coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “It is exciting to see some different teams in our district that we have not played for a while. (We’re) Hoping to round out a schedule with some close, WaMaC non-district opponents that will make for a nice schedule for next fall.”
Womochil “was surprised” at the travel distance between the district teams. Vinton-Shellsburg will travel roughly 47 miles to Mount Vernon, 85 miles to Maquoketa, 94 miles to Central DeWitt and 115 miles to Assumption. That’s just one way.
The mileage for Benton to each opponent is 36 (Mount Vernon), 84 (Central DeWitt), 87 (Maquoketa) and 105 (Assumption)
“When coaches were coming up with different scenarios about who could be matched up with who, this alignment is totally different than anything that was mentioned,” Womichil said. “Travel will definitely be a new challenge for us as we haven’t had a large distance to travel the last couple years.”
The Stormin Pointers (3-5) move into District 3 alongside Charles City (0-6), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-5) , Independence (6-2), South Tama (3-5) and West Delaware (10-2). CPU went 1-1 against its new district last year, losing to Independence and beating South Tama. The Stormin Pointers will have a 100-mile trip to Hampton-Dumont and a 90-mile trip to Charles City.
“We are very excited about our district opponents,” CPU head coach Dan Burke said. “We will play two schools that we have never played before. It looks to be very challenging.”
Union (0-8) moves into district 4 in Class 2A. Travel for the Knights will decrease somewhat, as district opponents include Jesup (2-6), North Fayette Valley (2-6), Oelwein (2-6), Dubuque Wahlert Cathloic (6-3) and Waukon (10-1).
A trip to North Fayette Valley is roughly 90 miles, a trip to Wahlert is 108 and Waukon is 120. Oelwein is 56 miles away, while Jesup is less than 40.
“We are excited to begin the 2021 football season,” head coach Jared Pospisil said. “Our district is comprised of some very strong and historically good football programs. Therefore, we will have to work hard to elevate our game to compete.”