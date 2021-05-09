INDEPENDENCE — The lead high-jump judge called out Thursday, “What height do you want?”
As Vinton-Shellsburg’s Kayla Griffith took a half-second to think, mom Kelly — from across the area — called out “Five-foot-two.” The judges looked at her, then back at Kayla.
“What about 5-1.5?” the lead judge asked.
Kelly repeated, “5-2.” It was decided.
Kayla nodded, then prepared herself. The first attempt was a miss, with the bar being clipped by the calf/heel area.
The second attempt was a clearance. As Kelly and other family members cheered, Kayla rolled off the mat with a large smile.
“I was already going to try 5-2,” Kayla said. “I felt bad because the guys — we were already halfway through the (WaMaC) meet and the guys hadn’t jumped yet. But I was going to try 5-2.
“I’m just so happy I got it before (district). I knew I could get it. I’ve been getting really close, but I’d always hit my legs on it. It’s really nice to finally get it.”
Griffith missed her lone attempt at 5-3 but walked away as WaMaC high jump champion with a new personal-best of 5-2. She was seeded fifth at 5-0, but bested Solon’s Kaia Holtkamp when Holtkamp missed her three attempts at 5-1.
Griffith cleared both 5-0 and 5-1 on her final attempts with a standard practice of folding herself up in her blanket between jumps and heights.
“I started at the beginning of the season when it was really cold out. I’d just wrap up in my blanket,” she said.
It became a tradition and ended up aiding her mental approach.
“I don’t want to watch the other girls,” she said. “Because I feel like when I watch them, I pick up some of the things that they do, and I don’t want to do that because it’s not me.”
The two-inch PR excited head coach Heather Kalous.
“It’s not every day you get a WaMaC champion,” Kalous said. “That looks real nice going into the district meet (also at Independence). Now she’s confident on that mat, and at that height on that mat. Hopefully it will push her into it with some excitement.”
Griffith’s title was one of two top-3 placements the Vikettes’ achieved at the WaMaC Super Meet as they scored 38 points to place ninth. Brylee Bruce was third in the discus (111-2.5), a half inch away from a second-place tie.
“Brylee was awesome in the discus; she PR’d for the season,” Kalous said. “That’s exactly what we need to be doing there.”
Sophia Kreutner was sixth in the shot put (33-9), Leah Hendrickson was sixth in the 100 (13.74 seconds) and 200 (28.37) dashes and Kate Timmerman was seventh in the 100 (13.79). The Vikettes placed fourth in the 400 relay (52.59), fifth in the 800 relay (1:53.88), seventh in the 1,600 (4:30.04).
“The conference is tough,” Kalous said. “We had some kids who performed well, but the conference is really tough.”
Griffith felt good about her return trip this week for the district meet.
“Obviously I’m going to try and get higher,” she said. “I think I can because when I cleared 5-2, it wasn’t super-close to it. I just have to have more time between my jumps.”
Vikings pick up a few top-8 finishes
Vinton-Shellsburg opened the day with six points in the long jump. That was the program’s best event as the day closed with the Vikings scoring 19 points and placing 12th.
Senior CJ Rickels hit 18-10 in the long jump on his last finals-round jump, a half-inch better than his second preliminary jump, to place fifth. Classmate John Engler IV reached 18-8 on his second finals jump. He won a tiebreaker for seventh place by hitting a mark in the finals while Solon’s Brett White didn’t.
Elijah Kalous was eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.27)
The Vikings placed fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.98), sixth in the 3,200 relay (8:50.71), seventh (46.77) in the 400 relay, eighth in the 800 relay (1:38.35), eighth in the sprint medley (1:39.7) and eighth in the distance medley relay (4:09.37).