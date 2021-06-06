WEST UNION — Laurie Driscol cheered.
An assistant coach thrust his fist in the air.
Lily Lorenzen jumped into the air.
All this was before senior Allie Driscol actually slid into home plate to close Union Community’s first victory of 2021 on Saturday during the North Fayette Valley tournament.
The senior centerfielder cemented a 4-3, eight-inning win against Waukon by crossing the plate to complete the comeback. Union (1-7) trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh and 3-2 after the top of the eighth.
“It felt good,” Allie said. “Better than any slide before that.”
Driscol opened the eighth at the plate and pinch-runner Sydney Anton at second, with the Indians in the lead. She took the first pitch from Cameron Johnson for a strike, then smashed a single into the outfield to bring Anton in for a tie score.
Breanna Weltzin attempted to bunt Driscol over to third but fouled off two pitches. She took a ball on the third pitch, then cracked the fourth pitch sharply at Kiana Krueger.
The Indian first baseman misplayed the ball, which led Driscol to keep her steam up as she rounded third and slid in home without a throw.
“Once you’re on the base, you’re looking for the next base,” Allie said. “How can I get there, how can I get someone to advance whether it’s by a hit, you’re stealing or something else.”
The Knights knotted the game at 2-all in the bottom of the seventh after Ava Mills hit a one-out double and came home on a Johnson error during the play.
“The game itself is a pretty simple game,” head coach Laurie Driscol said of the win. “You hope that if you can do the basics, it will do the trick for you.”
Union also benefitted from a factor coach Driscol marveled at during a postgame pep talk. The Knights got the first Indians batter out in seven of the eight innings played.
A lot of that was because of Sarah Roberts. The senior pitcher scattered four hits and walked none to help Union overcome a handful of errors. She struck out five.
What worked? Coach Driscol chirped: “Strikes.”
“Yeah, strikes,” Roberts laughed. “Changing speeds a lot, reading how they were set up in the box, throwing some changeups in there. I just got ahead in the count right away.
“If we get the first out, it’s a lot easier to keep building on that instead of waiting a couple, three girls. It’s easier when you get that first out right away.”
Added Allie Driscol, “Didn’t walk anyone, so that really helps us out. And she threw it knowing she has some good defense behind her, helping her out.”
Allie Driscol went 2 for 4 with the game-winning RBI, a steal and two runs. Mills had two hits, including the double, and Roberts went 1 for 3.
“Sarah threw a real nice game today, my goodness,” coach Driscol said. “I’d say it’s her best game she’s thrown in a while. She kept the ball down.
“They hit her every now and again, but just like Allie mentioned, we had the defense behind her that game.”
Union lost 12-5 to Charles City in their second tournament game. Driscol went 2 for 3 with two runs and a double while Anton went 1 for 3 with two RBI. Brooklyn Hubbard and Weltzin each went 1 for 2; Hubbard drove in a run and Weltzin scored twice.
The Knights dropped a Friday Northern Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader to Columbus Catholic (8-1, 5-0) by an aggregate score of 27-0 in eight total innings.
Allie Driscol went 3 for 5 with a steal and Jocelyn Gates went 2 for 3 with two doubles. Roberts was 1 for 3.