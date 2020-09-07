A delayed start to the 2020 season for Union volleyball led to a change of plans as the Knights competed in tournament play at North Tama on Saturday, sweeping the competition to open 5-0 on the year.
“It worked out pretty nice that North Tama had a spot open and let us come play,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We got some good matches in. We just needed to play after being off for so long.
The Knights had little issue navigating through pool play as they defeated North Tama 21-12, 21-11; Meskwaki 21-2, 21-9 and Dunkerton 21-13, 21-13. Union was able to give its starters plenty of reps in their opening matches, but also allow other players a chance to hit the court for significant minutes.
“We’ve only had two days of practices after two weeks off, but I liked our passing and overall defense,” Jesse said. “We're pretty scrappy and got a lot of balls up. There are some timing issues with hitting, but that's to be expected after being off that long.”
Union received the top placing in their pool to advance to bracket play, drawing 1A 11th ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck from the NICL West. The Knights held the Rebels in check for the first set with a 25-16 win before G-R fought back in the second set in a close contest. Union would emerge triumphant 26-24 and advance to the championship round. Senior Belle Weber led the Knights with eight kills, four digs, four aces on nine of nine serving. Sophomore Aubrey Gates had seven kills and a block. Senior Allie Driscol tallied 18 assists and six digs.
“Our offense looks a little different with Audrey starting for us,” Jesse said. “Laura Rempe is coming along and had some nice swings. Our offense is a little slower than it had been last year with Jasmyn Bush, so hopefully we can speed things up by next weekend.”
The afternoon ended with a rematch of Union and Dunkerton, but with a closer result this time around. Kill errors gave the Raiders points throughout both sets, yet the Union defense held strong against Dunkerton to deny them any lead in the 25-18, 25-20 win. Weber had 12 kills, nine digs and went six of eight serving. Driscol finished with 18 assists in the win and junior Lexi Nolan had five kills.
On the day, Weber tallied 45 kills, 28 digs, and went 31 of 33 serving with nine aces. Gates had 28 kills on Saturday. Senior libero Sophie Winkelpleck had 28 digs. Driscol finished with 84 assists.
“I’m happy we got a lot of touches this weekend,” Jesse said. “We need to get a little better with our short serves, be a little more aggressive and fix those timing issues. We’ll have bigger competition this weekend at North Scott, so we need to be ready.”
Union is not scheduled for any matches over the week, but will compete in a tournament at North Scott against larger 4A and 5A programs.