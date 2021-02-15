Sports Editor
LA PORTE — Somehow, some way, the bleeding had to stop.
Unfortunately for Union, it came after the knife was plunged completely into the heart.
Visiting New Hampton closed Saturday’s Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal on a massive run over the game’s final 10 and a half minutes, including five points in the final 1:14 to knock the host Knights (4-17) out of the playoffs with a 29-27 victory.
“It’s definitely heartbreaking for the girls because I think we played decent at times and had the game under control,” Union head coach Robert Driscol said. “Just had some mistakes down the stretch and unfortunately we weren’t able to finish it.”
The penultimate miscue was the dagger. With the game knotted at 27 and time winding down toward overtime, Union was whistled for a foul in the lane as Chickasaws forward Hope McDonald maneuvered to the hoop.
McDonald calmly sank both free throws with three seconds remaining as her teammates and the small New Hampton fanbase erupted. On their inbounds, the Knights committed turnover No. 25 with a second left.
“I thought the girls battled hard and played good defense against New Hampton,” Driscol said. “Unfortunately we had a few crucial turnovers, too many turnovers, and struggled offensively.”
Union committed 10 turnovers in the final 10:30 of game time, including two five-second inbounds violations, missed three free throws and hit just one of three shots. Driscol also had to use two timeouts to prevent separate 10-second backcourt violations.
Union led 25-15 on Brigitte Rohrer’s jumper at the three-minute mark of the third quarter. The Knights didn’t score again until the clock read 2:48 in the fourth, when Reagan Sorensen’s layup put her team ahead 27-24.
“With the year we’ve had … the kids have been through a lot,” Chickasaws head coach Chad Pemble said. “But that’s been the trademark of this team — we haven’t won a lot of games but we’ve always kept fighting. That’s what you saw tonight.”
McDonald scored 14 to lead New Hampton (6-15).
Rohrer and Sorensen scored 10 apiece. Dena Robb added a basket and Allie Driscol scored five in her final game. Ellie Behrens also played her final game.