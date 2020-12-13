Union wrestling kept their undefeated conference streak alive with wins over South Hardin/BCLUW and Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin on Thursday.
“We are a little shorthanded from injuries, so we moved some guys around and asked our freshman to step up,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “Our guys have been training hard for February and competed well against these teams.”
Up first, Dike-New Hartford and Union matched each other in the first few rounds before three straight forfeits from the Wolverines put the Knights on top. Freshman Brock Ruzicka pinned his man in the second period of his 160 lbs match, followed by junior Stone Schmitz with a 7-5 decision at 170 lbs and junior Hunter Worthen with a pin at 182 lbs. Several forfeits would go to Dike-New Hartford in the top weights, but it would not be enough as Union won 42-27.
SH/BCLUW would get a single win on the night and forfeits from Union upper weights, otherwise falling to Union as the Knights got five pins from freshman Keegan Ellsworth at 126 lbs, junior Kolten Crawford at 138 lbs, Ruzicka, Schmitz and Worthen. As a team, Union outscored the Storm 49-27.
“If our individuals are performing well, our team scores will work themselves out,” Mehlert said. “Our bigger goals lie at the season, but we have to put in the work now. Everyone competed well.”
Union will wrestle Columbus Catholic and Wapsie Valley on Thursday in Waterloo and travel to Clear Lake on Saturday to face Clear Lake and Ankeny.