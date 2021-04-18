VAN HORNE — One might have thought it was a movie script moment.
Most of Thursday’s Bobcat Relays were shaded by clouds, including Benton Community’s Class of 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony.
The clouds parted once, however, during the ceremony. Bobcats girls track head coach Marty Thomae was handed his Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Golden Plaque of Distinction and sunlight poured down onto the field as he began to wave to the large crowd assembled to support him.
Fitting for a man who has provided myriad sunny moments for the program, and Benton Community athletics on the whole to those who know him well.
“Marty is an amazing coach and an even better person. He believes that relationships are first and foremost,” Benton Athletic Director Shawn Pfiffner said. “He has been involved in almost every state championship at Benton Community with track, cross country and softball and has done much more for the school than just coach.”
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque honors an Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession. Thomae’s recognition came at the end of the Hall of Fame ceremony, which he appreciated.
“It was really awesome that we had our Hall of Fame ceremony today,” he said. “We had a couple track girls (Ashtynn Lohrer and Mallory Thys) go in that were very successful for us in their careers, so it was great to honor them to start with.”
“Thomae deserves it,” Thys said of being honored just before her coach. “He was a great coach, but not just a great coach. He was more than a track coach to me. Bus driver for the track and basketball team, scorekeeper for basketball games and a substitute teacher.
“I saw him not only as a coach, but as a teacher and mentor.”
Thomae has coached track and field for 25 seasons and has led the boys and girls cross country teams for 32 years. His girls track and field teams won back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008, along with a Class 2A co-championship in 1997. Thomae guided Benton to three consecutive state cross country girls championships from 1998-2000 and has coached 12 individuals and eight relay teams to state championships.
He was a National Federation of High Schools finalist for national coach of the year in 2010 (cross-country) and 2015 (track), and a National High School Athletic Coaches Association cross-country finalist (2017).
“The award I received … I’m very honored and humbled to receive that award, but at the same time I didn’t run any races or throw or jump. I didn’t do any of that crazy stuff. I’ve been blessed with a great group of assistants over the years who have worked really hard with the kids and built them up.
“And the kids have bought into the system and have really worked hard and have gotten better every year. They’ve seen the success of kids ahead of them and have used that success to get better themselves.”
Lohrer and Thys were just two of six graduates inducted into the Class of 2020. Abby Brunssen, Clay Krousie, Lohrer, Blake Osborn, Ian Rupp and Thys were all honored and given their turn in the spotlight. Brunssen was not available as her Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team was participating in its conference tournament.
Thomae, Kory Windsor and Jeff Zittergruen were the presenters for Brunssen (volleyball), Krousie (football, playing at UNI), Lohrer (track), Osborn (football, track, Hawkeye Community college for track), Rupp (football, playing at Coe College) and Thys (track).