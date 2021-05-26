One might have mistaken Nicole Lutz for a high jumper.
The Center Point-Urbana senior leapt vigorously into the air after scoring twice as CPU knocked out Vinton-Shellsburg, 2-0, Wednesday during the Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal.
Lutz collected goals No. 12 and 13 on the season as the Stormin Pointers claimed the upset 16 days after the Vikettes won a 2-1 WaMaC West conference match. Each goal produced a Lutz personal high-jump attempt.
“I did not,” think she could jump that high, Lutz said. “I think my vertical is raised a little bit.”
CPU (9-7) will face Hudson (13-4) in the semifinal at 5 p.m. June 1 in Hudson.
“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, and even in this last week,” goalkeeper Sierra Davis said. “We sat down and we figured out what our goals were for this (post)season and it’s to go to state.
“We’re going to keep being aggressive and getting out here and getting the job done. We’re all in.”
Lutz’s first tally came in the 57th minute.
After a Vinton-Shellsburg foul, the Stormin Pointers controlled the ball. Lutz ran onto a through ball and picked it up near the 10-yard line, then pushed her way toward the goal.
Vikettes’ goalkeeper Alyssa Griffith came out to challenge as Lutz got within five yards of the goal, and CPU’s striker popped a shot past her from close range into the left side of the net.
“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” Lutz said when asked what she thought of in the moment.
“My mind kind of just goes blank and I go straight for the goal.”
Added Davis, “I had shivers after she scored that. I was so excited for her, for us.”
Lutz’s second came off a corner kick from Madison Daily. It was a one-touch volley that scooted past Griffith in the 70th minute and essentially secured the Stormin Pointers advancement.
“We were doing those a lot this week during practice,” Lutz said. “We knew we had to be first to the ball and not let it bounce.”
Head coach Kevin Schmidt concurred.
“Working on those set pieces was definitely a key to our practices (this week),” he said. “Making sure we were dialed in and knew everyone had their own role on those set pieces. They did it great.”
Though only two balls got by Griffith, CPU was aggressive from the opening whistle. It posted 15 shots on goal. Griffith made eight saves and several chances went just over the bar or wide of the post.
“We knew they were going to start off aggressive and they sure did,” VS head coach Megan Hesson said. “It took us a little bit to remember their play (style) and adjust to that. But I think after the first 10 minutes in we did a good job of adjusting to it.”
Maleny Schildroth’s shot in the 23rd minute clanged off the post and bounded out of bounds and Lutz put at least two more over the bar from close range in the opening 40 minutes.
“We stayed calm and confident the whole game, kept up the pressure,” Davis said.
Added Lutz, “We knew we couldn’t let up any time during this game.”
Lucy Howes-Vonstein registered at least three of eight shots on goal for the Vikettes (10-8), but the home team found itself stymied every time it made a charge into the offensive third. It also wasn’t able to connect on long through balls to forwards Abby Davis or Ashlie Meyer.
Senior defender Paige Rambo was injured with 12 minutes to play, which had VS head coach Megan Hesson scramble to shift players again. She did so multiple times during the contest in an effort to either shore up the defense or give the offense a kick-start.
“We had to make a few adjustments. There were a few girls I dropped to the back line that maybe had only played there once this season,” Hesson said. “Overall shifting around and trying to adjust puts a lot on the girls if they’re not used to playing the positions, but I think in the end, the adjustments they made were really incredible.”
The Vikettes maintained control of the final 10 minutes of the first half and for small spurts of the second. But the Stormin Pointers rallied to the ball each time and shifted to a slightly more defensive stance after acquiring the 1-0 lead.
They still kept an assertive approach when an offensive opportunity presented itself and Kassidy Otto’s late-stage shot led to the corner kick that produced Lutz’s second score.
“This was our revenge situation (after) losing to Vinton in the regular season,” Schmidt said. “Just really focused on what we needed to do to kind of control the game and play as a complete team. We did a great job of staying together, passing the ball and maintaining that possession.”