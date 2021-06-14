The Bobcats scored three runs in the top of the first but were shut out from there during a road loss Thursday.
Aiden Albertsen, Easton Patterson and Landen Schmuecker picked up a hit apiece while Albertsen and Schmuecker drove in a run apiece. Cade Timmerman allowed 11 hits and four earned runs. He struck out four.
Center Point-Urbana baseball splits with Solon
The Stormin Pointers (5-7, 4-4 WaMaC) split a conference doubleheader Thursday in Solon.
CPU beat the Spartans 5-3 and fell, 4-1, after allowing four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Grant Bryant was the hard-luck loser, pitching a complete game but allowing six hits, hitting three batters and walking one.
Collin Hoskmins went 2 for 4 with an RBI in that game while Brody Grawe (double, RBI) and Bennett McKee collected up hits.
In the victory, Grawe allowed four hits and struck out four to offset three walks. Gryant got the save.
Grawe went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Ethan Lafler went 2 for 4 with an RBO and McKee drove in two and doubled.
Vinton-Shellsburg baseball drops two against Independence
On Thursday, the Vikings lost a pair of WaMaC contests to Independence by an aggregate score of 33-2.
Brooks Erickson went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in one loss for Vinton-Shellsburg, which put out nine hits in one game and three in the other one. Quinn Cornell went 3 for 6 with a triple combined, while Erickson also finished 3 for 6. Landyn Rowe was 2 for 5 combined.
Union baseball drops game at Grundy Center
Jacob Carey drove in Seth Petersen in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights fell 4-1 on Fridayat Grundy Center after giving up four third-inning runs.
Danny Petersen took the complete-game loss, allowing nine hits and three walks but striking out five.
Carey and Seth Petersen claimed the only hits for Union (3-7, 1-5 NICL). Michael Niebergall stole a base.
Benton softball falls twice Saturday
The Bobcats dropped to 7-6 with a pair of losses during the Muscatine tournament Saturday.
Benton (7-6) fell 9-0 to Prairie and 1-0 to Muscatine in six innings. The Bobcats managed four hits against the tournament host, all singles.
Katelyn Buscher singled. Brielle Hogan singled and stole a base. Hannah Greiner and Gabby McKee also singled.
Jaida Lyons doubled for the only hit against Prairie.
Union softball drops a pair at Solon tournament
The Knights (3-10) lost to Clayton Ridge, 17-8, and to host Solon, 12-0, on Saturday.
Union beat Wapsie Valley, 6-5, on Thursday with a run in the top of the seventh to conclude their two-day NICL series. The Warriors pulled within 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh before Sarah Roberts closed the game out.
Jocelyn Gates went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Roberts went 2 for 5 with two RBI in the win.
Allie Droscol went 3 for 5 with three RBI and two steals against Clayton Ridge. Roberts and Brooklyn Hubbard picked up the team’s only hits against Solon.