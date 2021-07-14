VAN HORNE — Hit them high. Hit them low.
It’s what Monticello did. As a result, the Panthers raced out to a large lead and ultimately beat Benton Community 10-2 on Tuesday.
Monticello (16-13) collected eight of its 11 hits in the opening two innings off Bobcats starter Lane Kaestner and led 7-0 before Benton got on the board.
Head coach Derek Anderson noted falling behind fast changed the Bobcats’ offensive approach.
“You get down 7-0, or even 4-0, and it’s a different ballgame,” he said. “You have to find ways to get multiple runs at a time, to chip away. Get one, get two, get three to get it close.
“You look up there — four runs, three runs, three runs. Big innings, they hurt. They did a nice job of taking advantage of some of the baserunners they had.”
Caleb Sauser led off the game with a triple and came in on a groundout for a 1-0 lead two batters into the contest. The next four batters reached base for Monticello, with a pair of doubles sandwiching the run. Dylan Monk’s double scored a pair of runners for a 4-0 lead after a half inning.
Benton (12-21) also got a leadoff hit from Cade Timmerman, who doubled, and loaded the bases when Landen Schmuecker was hit with one out and Zane Frese was hit with two.
But an Evan Daugherty groundout ended the inning, and Panther starter Grahm Schneiter settled down somewhat from there. He blanked Benton in the second for a 1-2-3 inning and was touched for a pair of runs when Easton Patterson singled in Timmerman and Aiden Albertsen hit a sacrifice fly to plate Patterson.
“They got off to a fast start, and that’s a credit to them,” Anderson said. “We have to be better in the first innings. That’s been a big thing for us this year — we’re had to find ways to limit damage early.”
Timmerman walked twice and reached via a single, while Patterson and Schmuecker each singled and reached via walk (Patterson) or hit by pitch (Schmuecker). Beyond that, only Frese (HBP), Casey Gallagher (triple) and Cael Kaestner (single) reached base.
Gallagher was left stranded at third.
“Games like this are funny,” Anderson said. “You get down like that, and you seem to hit balls at people. That’s what we did a lot. They made some nice plays.”
Freshman Ryann Finn began the third and threw an 83-pitch, five-inning relief effort. He didn’t allow a run until the seventh, when he gave up three, and conceded four walks and three hits.
It marked his longest appearance of the season, both in innings and pitches. He has thrown 6 1/3 innings total.
“Finn did a nice job of coming in and kind of slowing (them) down,” Anderson said. “He put up four zeroes and we started to have better at-bats.”