DES MOINES — All but one remain.
Union’s quartet is alive, with Lincoln Mehlert (145) and Stone Schmitz (152) earning consolation-round triumphs to remain in the bracket. Mehlert (33-6) claimed a 16-4 major decision against Grinell’s Andres Cantillo and Schmitz claimed a 9-1 major decision against Albia’s Stephen Conley.
Adam Ahrendsen began his quest for a second state championship with a pin in 1 minute, 15 seconds of his 182-pound match against Washington’s Ayden Frazier. Ahrendsen (20-0) got a two-point takedown nine seconds into the match, worked Frazier around the mat for a minute, then maneuvered him into the pin.
“It’s just another stepping stone,” Ahrendesen said. “I just have to take one match at a time.
“I just keep on my own style and keep wrestling.”
Ahrendsen’s pin came on the same mat that teammate Hunter Worthen notched his first-round win at 160 pounds. Worthen bested Central Decatur’s 11-3, scoring four points in the first and second periods and three in the third.
“I was able to get to my snaps nice and early,” Worthen said. “I felt I did a good job of picking up my feet, moving on my snaps. I was just constantly chopping down that tree.”
Benton Community went 2-0, with Jaiden Moore and Austin Roos picking up victories. Moore (120) beat North Fayette Valley’s Nick Koch, 2-0.
“It was a tough match, but you have to find a way to win,” Moore said. “It wasn’t my best match, but the first one is out of the way. Keep it going from here.”
He earned a late first-period takedown, then spent the second and third periods being ridden out and riding Koch out, respectively.
“I wish could have scored a lot more, but he was tough on top,” Moore said. “Then I had to stay solid in the third and pick up the rideout.”
Roos (33-7) logged a 12- major decision against Mid-Prairie’s Ben Meader. After a scoreless first period, the Bobcats 182-pounder picked up seven in the second on two takedowns and a near-fall and five in the third on a takedown and a near-fall.
“Just have to keep working hard, control what I can control,” Roos said. “I was going for the pin. Thought I had it, but three back points will do.”
Vinton-Shellsburg senior Brady Ortner remains on track for a medal after his pin against Greene County’s Brady Stauffer. Stauffer led 2-0 late in the first before Ortner picked up a reversal for a 2-all match.
“I knew I was going to have to get out before the period ended,” he said. “I tried to get a switch, but I had a caution off the whistle. On the restart he went for a far-knee, far-ankle and I switched out of that for the reversal.”
Ortner claimed a takedown in the second, then an escape and a takedown in the third to break the match open. Ortner maneuvered Stauffer into a pin.
“He let me up (to start the third) and then I got in a deep single leg and finished it,” Ortner said. “Ended up getting the fall.”
The area's lone loss was an excruciating loss.
Holding a 5-0 lead late in the third period of his Class 2A 120-pound first-round match, Center Point-Urbana’s Cole Whitehead crumpled to the ground and yelled out in pain after attempting a move against Central Lyon-G-LR’s Donovan Morales. After a long injury delay, an emotional Whitehead (32-6) was carried off the mat by his coaches to applause from those around the mat and the crowd in the stands.