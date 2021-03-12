Following a unique 2020 regular season shortened by COVID-19, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has announced district assignments for the next two seasons as the state moved to a brand new seven classification system beginning on August 26 and 27.
Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg will compete in Class 3A in the 2021 season. County rivals Benton and VS have been assigned to District #4, alongside Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa and Mt. Vernon. CPU will compete in District #3 with Charles City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, South Tama and West Delaware. According to the IHSAA, priority lists for non-district opponents will be available for member schools on Wednesday, March 17. Their full nine-game schedules for the next two seasons will be announced in April.
Union will remain in Class 2A for the 2021-22 seasons. The Knights are slated to face Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Dubuque Wahlert and Waukon. All 2A schools will compete in an eight-game regular season. If a 2A program does not qualify for the postseason, the team is allowed to play a ninth regular season game with an opponent who has also not qualified for the postseason.
The postseason will look different between the two classifications. Class 2A will have 32 teams qualify for the playoffs, taking the top four teams in the eight districts. In Class 3A, 16 teams will qualify for the playoffs, taking the top two teams in the six districts and taking four teams at-large based on an RPI system.
A seven classification system was approved by the IHSAA Board of Control in January to “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes” according to a release from the association. See the full release at iahsaa.org/football-2021-22-districts-groups/