Two of three. Sixty-six percent.
The ultimate goal wasn’t achieved. And it really hurt losing a state tournament berth.
But a day later, senior captain Damon Swenson and head coach Kyle McAbee focused on what a ride Vinton-Shellsburg’s boys soccer team took during the 2021 boys soccer season.
“We set our goals at the beginning of the season,” Swenson said. “They were to win the WaMaC West, the WaMaC and state. We accomplished two out of the three, so … yeah.”
Swenson and several classmates — David Lapan-Islas, Noah Lindauer, Jesse Pladsen, Ryan Moore, CJ Rickels and Ethan Rollinger — were practically salivating as practice began. Lapan-Isalas and Swenson had inked to play college soccer already and the Class of 2021 bemoaned losing a 2020 season in which it hoped to set another bar after a groundbreaking 2019 season.
The Vikings went 12-6 when they were all sophomores and knew at the time everyone was coming back and hungry to earn another double-digit win season, which would be the second time in the program’s short history it might achieve that distinction.
Instead, it lost a dear teammate in Mike Betterton, who passed away in October 2019 and then a full season to COVID. Energy was ramped up after Betterton’s passing, as the group wanted to pay proper tribute to him via their play. Having to wait more than a year to unleash it on the pitch weighed on the program’s collective mind, but was part of everyday life as practice opened.
Then matches began and Vinton-Shellsburg unleashed the fury.
“Standards have been raised. They have set a new standard and I’m just so proud of them,” McAbee said. “How hard they’ve worked; they’ve been playing together since they were five years old. Last night was definitely bittersweet as the last time they’ll play together. I’m just really proud of them and how far they’ve come.”
Fifteen wins. Ninety-four goals. Sixty-two assists. One hundred 31 shots on goal. A 15-match win streak. All highest marks in program history.
Twelve shutouts. Four wins with 10-plus goals scored. Ten with five or more scored. Ten goals allowed, with four in the lone loss.
Six goals allowed in 15 games. Three yellow cards in 16 matches.
Only one game facing an in-contest deficit, and it happened to be the substate championship loss to Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I’ve got buddies of mine I played with and guys I’ve coached in the past who have reached out this year and been like, ‘Oh my God this is crazy how far this program has come,’” McAbee said.
He was a senior goalkeeper as the Vikings went 2012 in 2012.
“From then until now it’s been an absolute night and day difference,” the coach added.
The program collected 17 wins from the inaugural 2012 season through 2018. It nearly matched that mark in just one season.
“I think it was amazing just in the fact that we went from a .500 team (7-7 in 2018) to being undefeated in the regular season -this year,” Swenson said. “I think the strides we took every year to get to this point were enormous and it just really shows how much better the program’s gotten over the past how many years.”
Swenson scored 12 goals and dropped in 13 assists as one of four who scored more than 10 goals.
Moore contributed 10 and seven assists, Rickels collected 19 and 10, and Lapan-Islas exploded for 28 tallies and 13 helpers.
“So the funny part is some of the seniors were ball boys back when I played. It’s kind of cool how it’s come full circle,” McAbee said.
It’s all intertwined more.
“I’ve also coached a couple of the underclassmen during their U5 AYSO team days,” he added. “That was my first experience in coaching and those guys will be our seniors next year. I’ve watched them grow up and that’s really cool to have been a part of this with them.”
The core of the senior class leaves with a 34-14 record, among myriad other accolades.
“We’ve been playing together since we were really young and we knew ‘Hey, this is our last chance,’” Swenson said. “We all put everything into it and it got us where we ended up.”