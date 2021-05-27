LA PORTE CITY — Sam Spore smiled.
The Union Community wheelchair athlete participated in the 400-meter race May 22 at the state track meet, one of three races and four events he competed in.
The 400 took place in a brief rainstorm some may classify as a downpour.
It provided, well, complications for the 19-year-old.
“When I kicked in a lot of spin on the chair, the front wheel started spitting water back in my mouth,” Spore recalled Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Eww.’
“The front wheel pushed the water back (at me).”
Yet Union boys track coach Scott Denner relayed Spore “had a blast” a day later.
“Yeah, that’s right,” Spore said Wednesday. “I haven’t raced in the rain before, that was my first time doing it. I had a lot of fun. I had to try and see how it worked.”
Sam won gold in the shot put and placed third in the 100, 200 and 400.
As Sam retold the story, father Chad laughed. Chad Spore attributed it to Sam’s positive attitude toward life. One that developed because of where he is and where he came from.
“He just has an incredibly positive attitude,” Chad said. “There have been very few things since we’ve known Sam that have got him down.”
Sam was born in Uganda, and with spina bifida. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. It’s a type of neural tube defect.
“Spina bifida literally means a split of the spine,” Chad said.
Sam’s condition means he is paralyzed from about the waist down. There is minimal hip-flexing ability in his trunk.
Chad and Heidi adopted now seventh-grader Cooper in 2009 from Rwanda. A year or so later, they were still interested in adoption and learned about an orphanage in Jinja, Uganda. Two years later they formally adopted Caleb and Hannah. They met Sam, then nine, in the process.
“One of the things I really remember about Sam was that at the time his wheelchair at the orphanage was broken and so they were actually transporting him around the orphanage in a wheelbarrow,” Chad said. “I remember transporting him back to his home and lifting him down on the back porch. The conditions there were like pit latrines and things that for Sam, in his condition with his disability, it was just a tough, difficult situation.”
The Spores became advocates for him and worked to help find him a home. In late 2013, the Spores decided to begin the adoption process for Sam. He came to the United States in 2015, “became part of our family then and has been here ever since,” Chad said.
Everything changed for Sam. A new home, new family, new school, new teachers and new friends. A lot of friends, Sam noted.
“The first day I met the Spores, I was like ‘I get to have brothers and sisters who I can talk to and play with,’” he said. “Having them as like family who could watch after me if I got in trouble or was having physical problems.”
Sam encountered one of his first physical problems when the Spores deplaned in Chicago.
In February.
Both laughed when asked if it was a replica of the scene in Cool Runnings when the Jamaican bobsledders hit winter for the first time. It was.
“That door opened up and it was probably, oh, you know Chicago in February,” Chad laughed. “That was his first experience in the U.S.”
Sam grinned.
“It was like three degrees outside,” Sam said. “I was like, ‘Nope.’ I headed back into the building and put on a lot of layers.”
Sam got into sports through SportAbility of Iowa, a nonprofit organization. SportsAbility runs the UNI Adapted Sports Camp, which Sam has participated in the past few summers.
Through the camp, he’s learned basketball, tennis, track, sit volleyball, archery and many other sports.
“Four out of the seven kids, at least, that were at state have been at the camp and were introduced to track at the camp,” Chad said.
“Some of the basketball teammates I play with come there and try different sports, too,” Sam said.
Sam’s first varsity track meet was another experience. The wheelchairs used for racing have levers that shift the front wheel to turn or go straight, which is how most athletes who participate in the 200 and 400 navigate curves and turns.
Here’s where the fun begins.
“I wasn’t looking what I was doing, so I forgot to pop the thing to shift the front wheel,” Sam said. “I thought I had the chair going straight, but I looked and saw I’d gone off the track.”
He continued to go left and was suddenly off the track and on the infield.
But Sam trained for the 100, 200, 400 and shot put amongst his teamnmates this season. It culminated in a prosperous postseason and a moment he longed for — competition at state.
“When I got to state, it felt like I would have more people to go against and have some fans cheering me on,” he said. “Getting my personal records in track and seeing how well I can do without hurting myself” was something he was really proud of.
Sam set personal-best marks in all his races. He spent a lot of time May 22 just soaking it all in, literally and figuratively. Because he’s 19, Sam is set to age out once the school year ends.
The Spores plan to appeal to the Iowa High School Athletic Association but have to wait until November to start the process. Regardless, Sam will continue to play sports for as long as he can.
Because why not?
“Whatever comes his way he has a positive attitude about it and doesn’t get fazed,” Chad said. “He’s got a joyfulness about him … a joyful attitude that he brings.”