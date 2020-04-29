The 2019 season was a transition and growth year for the program. While the thought was the Bobcats weren’t contenders, the underclassmen helped push the program to four wins and built confidence which continued into 2020.
“The girls talked about working in the offseason more than I have heard in the past, coach Chris Auger said. “We lost a lot of seniors from last season, but we had a solid JV season last year with a lot of promising freshman and sophomores. This is a group of girls that were excited to be a part of an idea that we can contend in a tough conference and make some noise.”
Juniors Hannah Hansen, Shakayla Lamer, and Caitlin Keiper had started the past two seasons and were primed as leaders for the 2020 squad. Lamer led the Bobcats with 10 goals in 2020. Sophomore Grace Embretson also returned as a potential playmaker with five assists in the previous season.
“They were looking at setting new highs for the school’s soccer program history,” Auger said. “The intensity certainly ramped up in their work ethic and the amount of panic that we used to see is starting to fade. When hearing these players thoughts on this season, they were fired up to do some things that haven’t been done here at Benton in a while.”
As a younger team still, consistency and dedication would have been key to the 2020 season. According to Auger, the team hit a “wall” halfway through last season and this team was poised to break that wall in his final season with Benton before moving.
“All I can think about is how exciting this season was going to be, and how great these girls were to work with,” Auger said. “I was hoping to have a final season for the senior girls. The girls that will be coming back next year are going to be a good group and will do amazing things.”
The Bobcats will have some questions at goalie to answer in 2021, yet the classes that have provided strong play in 2018 and 2019 will be prepared upperclassmen when the next season rolls around.