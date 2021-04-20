Shakayla Lamer shoots

Benton senior Shakayla Lamer attempts to make a shot on the goal despite the efforts of her South Tama defender in a 7-0 Bobcats win on Tuesday. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The Bobcats were in control from start to finish in their third win of the season. Junior Grace Embretson had four goals, followed by senior Shakayla Lamer with two and junior Kynzie Vollbrecht scored the final goal.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Benton-girls-soccer-vs-South-Tama-/

Trending Food Videos