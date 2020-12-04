Ryley Goebel career high

CPU junior Ryley Goebel scored a career-high 35 points against Beckman in her first game back this season. Coach Klett added Goebel may have tallied 20 rebounds in the win as well. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

A career-high 35 points from Ryley Goebel led the Stormin' Pointers over the Blazers 67-61 on Friday night for CPU's home opener.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-GBB-vs-Beckman-Catholic-1242020/

Trending Food Videos