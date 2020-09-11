11 seniors were recognized just before the Stormin Pointers defeated the visiting Trojans of South Tama 3-1 (27-29, 25-13. 25-16. 25-15).
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Volleyball-vs-South-Tama-9102020-/
Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. High around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Rain. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 9:36 am
11 seniors were recognized just before the Stormin Pointers defeated the visiting Trojans of South Tama 3-1 (27-29, 25-13. 25-16. 25-15).
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Volleyball-vs-South-Tama-9102020-/
Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. High around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Rain. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.41 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.