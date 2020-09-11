CPU girls

CPU volleyball before their 3-1 win over South Tama on Thursday. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

11 seniors were recognized just before the Stormin Pointers defeated the visiting Trojans of South Tama 3-1 (27-29, 25-13. 25-16. 25-15).

