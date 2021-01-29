VS seniors

VS seniors Keira Ott, Kallea Christy, Lexi Bunten, Kayla Griffith and Lucy Howes-Vonstein huddle before tip on Senior Night against Indee Friday Night. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The Vikettes were dialed in on Senior Night and put down the Mustangs 64-13 to earn their 15th win of the season.

Check out photos on SmugMug: vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-GBB-vs-Independence-12921/

