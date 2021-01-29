Today

A light mix of wintry precipitation in the morning will become more of a rain and snow mixture in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.