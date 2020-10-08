Sam Walton vs CCA

V-S junior Sam Walton hits against Clear Creek-Amana in the Vikettes's final home game of the season. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The Vikettes could not overcome hot hitting from the Clippers in their final home game of season as they fell in three sets.

