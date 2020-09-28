Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.