Ellie Rathe won the 3,000-meter run (10 minutes, 45.01 seconds) by 13 seconds and placed fourth in the 1,500 (5:18.63) and scored 15 points to lead the Knights to fifth at Thursday’s NICL meet in Aplington.
Union’s girls scored 77 points. The Union boys placed eighth with 38.5 points.
Ava Mills was third in the 100 hurdles (17.18), fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:22.56) and helped the shuttle hurdle relay place third (1:17.61). She scored 11.5 points.
Aubrey Gates placed fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Allie Driscol was fifth in the 200 (27.93) and Emily Petersen was fifth in the 400 (1:07).
Brigitte Rohrer scored in the shot put (fourth, 33-0) and discus (seventh, 91-1) for the Knights, whose best relay finish was the shuttle hurdle. Union was fourth in the 400 and 800 relays.
On the boys side, Tyler Wilson was fifth in the long jump (19-1) and the Knights got most of their points from relays. The 800 relay placed second in 1:35.36, the 400 relay placed fourth in 46.17, the sprint medley placed fourth in 1:41.5, the 1,600 placed fifth in 3:42.03, the shuttle hurdle placed fifth in 1:13.67 and the distance medley relay placed fifth in 3:59.53.
Jacob Carey and Brandon Tompkins each scored 5.5 points, all off their relay work.
Golf
Vikings third at South Tama tournament
Vinton-Shellsburg squeezed in 18 rounds during the South Tama Invitational on Saturday at Tama Toledo Country Club before Monday’s WaMaC West meet and came away with a 339 and third place.
Grundy Center was second at 333.
Brayden Almquist shot a 71 to lead the Vikings, with Carter Lamont (82) and Nash Arbuckle (86) under 90 and Easton Almquist at 100 to round out the team score.
Benton shot a 351 to tie for fourth.
Dyla Niebes shot an 81 and Matthew Parmenter carded an 85. AJ Parker collected a 90 and Marcus Newton posted a 95 to round out the team score.
Vikings win triangular Thursday
Vinton-Shellsburg carded a 170 to best Marion and Benton Community on Thursday at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg.
Marion (179) was second and the Bobcats (189) were third.
Vikings’ Brayden Almquist (39) and Lamont (40) were medalist and runner-up, respectively.
Benton’s Parmenter was third and VS’s Arbuckle tied for fourth with a 44. Easton Almquist rounded out the Vikings’ team score with a 47.
Niebes (46), Parker (51) and Ryan Finn (51) rounded out the Bobcats’ team score.
Vikettes best Center Point-Urbana in triangular
Abbye Hendryx earned medalist honors as Vinton-Shellsburg beat CPU, 185-212, Thursday at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg.
South Tama also participated, but didn’t register a team score.
Hendryx carded a 43, while Jordyn Williams and South Tama’s Ashlyn Laybon were runner-up with a 45.
Christina Harrelson shot a 46 and Kate Hyland posted a 51 for the Vikettes. The Stormin Pointers were led by Ryah Bergeron’s 48. Lauren Langridge (53), Sarah Manley (53) and Nicole Rick (58) followed for the team score.
Hudson outduels Union in doubleheader
The Pirates hosted the Knights for a boys and girls dual meet Thursday and came away with a pair of wins.
Hudson’s boys won by three strokes, 163-166, while its girls won 246-254 at South Hills Golf Course.
“We played in a couple meets this year with Hudson, which included the contest at Conrad (May 3) where they bested us by four strokes,” head coach Ryan Slater said. “We talked about each person improving on their scoring by a stroke or two in order to win this meet on Hudson’s home course.
“Most days (166) would get the job done.”
Hudson’s Caleb Ham and Jacob Wiersma shot 38 and 39 to place first and second, respectively. Union’s Lincoln Mehlert sunk a birdie on No. 9 to also card a 39 and tie for runner-up, while teammate TJ Freeland also birdied his last hole to post a 40.
Those scores were followed by a 43 (Josef Schmitz) and 44 (Joe Bistline) for the team total.
“We look to get over the hump Monday against them when we compete at the NICL conference meet at Fox Ridge in Dike,” Slater said. “The top few teams will be separated by only a few strokes, so it will take everyone’s best in order to bring home our first conference championship.”
On the girls side, each golfer stayed in the 60s “but that was about the highlight on an otherwise difficult day,” Slater said.
“South Hills, like our course, has some uphill holes that take any roll advantage away and big, sloping greens that make lag putting a challenge,” the coach added.
“We are now 1-1 against them on the year, and we will see if we can edge them out at the conference meet on Monday in Sumner.”
Union’s scorers were Sarah Michael (60), Emma Deaton (63), Eden Hansen (63) and Mae Deaton (68).
The Union boys shot a 344 to win the Don Bosco quadrangular by nine strokes Saturday, but scores were not available as of press time.
Soccer
Benton boys go 2-1 at Waverly tournament
The Bobcats (9-6) scored 13 goals Saturday across three matches — wins of 8-1 and 4-0 and a 2-1 loss — to place third in their bracket.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Center Point-Urbana boys go 1-2 at Waverly tournament
The Stormin Pointers (5-8) closed the tournament with a 3-1 win against Postville to offset a pair of 1-0 losses.
Ryan Keller made 14 saves across all three matches. Gabe Hansen scored twice and Fredrico Russo scored once against Postville.
Vinton-Shellsburg boys 9, Cedar Valley Christian 0
David Lapan-Islas and CJ Rickels scored two goals and chipped in two assists apiece Thursday in Vinton. Damon Swenson and Logan Zearley each added a goal and an assist.
Mount Vernon girls 11, Union 1
The Mustangs scored nine goals in the first half Saturday in La Porte City and ended the match in the second half. No statistics were available as of press time for Union (2-7).
Decorah girls 2, Union 0
The Knights fell on Thursday. No statistics were available as of press time.
Tennis
Union girl 9, South Hardin 0
On Thursday, the Knights snagged win number eight with another sweep.
Alexa Weber beat Jaidyn Teske in an 11-10 (7-4) tiebreaker and that accounted for most of the fireworks. Belle Weber (10-6), Ellie Behrens (10-2), Maddie Rathe (10-1), Sophie Winkelpleck (10-2) and Miya Uchiyama-Hansen (10-0) all won in singles.
At doubles, the Webers won, 10-8. Behrens and Winkelpleck won, 10-2, and Rather and Laura Rampe won, 10-0.