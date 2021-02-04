As a blizzard howled through Iowa on Thursday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released regional brackets for Class 3A basketball, which features three area teams all hosting first round games this season.
In Region 4, 13th-ranked Vinton Shellsburg (15-3) will host WaMaC rival Mt. Vernon (1-16) on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Vinton at 7:00 p.m. The Vikettes defeated the Mustangs 36-25 on December 15 this season. If VS advances past Mt. Vernon, they will face the winner of West Marshall/Williamsburg in Vinton on February 17.
In Region 5, Union (3-15) will host New Hampton (4-13) on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The two programs did not meet this season. The winner advances to take on either top-seeded Osage or Oelwein on February 17.
In Region 7, eighth-ranked and top-seeded Center Point-Urbana (13-4) will host former WaMaC rival Anamosa (3-11) on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. If CPU advances, they will face the winner of Maquoketa/Davenport Assumption in Center Point on February 17.
All Regional Finals are currently scheduled for February 20 at 7:00 p.m.