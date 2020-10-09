The 2020 postseason for high school volleyball is just around the corner and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced where area teams will be competing beginning on October 19 and 20.
In Class 3A, three area schools-Center Point-Urbana, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg-have been placed in the same regional bracket for the postseason. Union (27-6) was selected as the top-seed for the region and will host South Tama (7-18) on Monday, Oct. 19. The winner will face the winner between Oelwein/North Fayette Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
CPU (10-12) will travel to Independence (19-4) on Monday Oct. 19 for a WaMaC West rematch. The Stormin’ Pointers took the eventual WaMaC West champions to five sets in September before losing 3-2.
V-S (13-19) will also be on the road on October 19 as they travel to face Monticello (14-8). The winner will face the team advancing from the CPU/Indee matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 21, currently set to be hosted in Independence.
In Class 4A, Benton (8-18) will face off against Washington (0-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner will advance to face top seed Western Dubuque on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Follow coverage of your favorite team with Vinton Newspapers’ coverage of the 2020 volleyball postseason. For score updates and coverage, follow County Editor CJ EIlers on Twitter (@cjeilers).