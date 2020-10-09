Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL GUST UP TO 30 MPH THROUGH SUNSET BEFORE DECREASING. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH WARM TEMPERATURES AND DRY FIELDS WILL LEAD TO AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. IN THESE CONDITIONS FIRES MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY, ESPECIALLY IN CURED UNHARVESTED CROPLAND. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED TODAY!