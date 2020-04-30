Injuries plagued Benton girls track at key moments in their 2019 season. Coach Marty Thomae saw it most at the WaMaC Supermeet last year, but saw the team’s best showings at the qualifying and later State meet, where Grace Martensen was crowned champion in the 100m hurdles for the third year in a row.
“Last season we had a very talented group of kids who had a lot of potential,” Thomae said. “Injuries happened to key people at the wrong time which hurt us during times we needed to train to get faster and stronger.”
Eight athletes graduated after last season, including four State qualifiers. Six seniors for the current classes were ready to step up and contribute as four had also qualified for the Blue Oval. Seniors Ashtynn Lohrer and Mallory Thys had been members of the 3A runner-up shuttle hurdle team and Lohrer also competed alongside junior Shakayla Lamer in the 4x100. Senior Lauren Woeste, junior Hailee Ricklefs and junior Jaden Thys all returned for the State qualifying 4x800 team.
“We have seen a great deal of growth from our seniors from last year and they were ready to have a very successful season this spring,” Thomae said. “Practices had been going great and the leadership from our seniors has been outstanding. We had fifty girls on the team this season, providing good competition for varsity positions in our lineup based on how practices were going.”
From senior to freshman, the Bobcats appeared deep in each event and poised to compete in the WaMaC West once again. Thomae believed the combination of returning upperclassmen and talent within the underclassmen was enough to push Benton back into the top three of the entire conference and potentially place in the top 10 in Class 3A on the Blue Oval.
“It is really hard to know because our season was cut short, but one of the biggest things was we were outside practicing much earlier than last year,” Thomae said. “Because of that we were farther ahead in our training than we were last year. We didn’t really have any individuals who are standout superstars this year, but just a group of really hard working kids who have clear cut goals.”
While the four seniors will not have the opportunity to compete again at State, talent in the junior class suggests a strong 2021 season is in the future for Benton.