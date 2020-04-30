Today

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.