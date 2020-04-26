The 2019 season could be seen as a revenge season for the Union girls soccer program. 2018 left much to be desired for the Class of 2020, yet it would be the motivating factor in the Knights’s 14-4 season and a third trip to State in five years.
“We got better as the season went on and lost a close game to Gilbert 1-0 down at the State tournament,” coach Hunter Zempel said. This was going to be another great season if the girls committed and believed in our style of play while trusting each other to perform and compete at a high level on a very consistent basis.”
The Knights lost three starters and two reserves on the defensive side of the field, leaving junior Sunshine Gray as the lone returning starter with a year’s worth of experience. Senior Katelyn Kucera was moved to the defensive right side due to an injury. After missing the entire 2019 season, senior Madison Frush was also readying to move to defense after playing as a wing most of her career.
Union saw their leading scorer in Allie Carty graduate last season and second leading scorer Riley Rosauer suffered an ACL tear in December. Lexi Wagner (13 goals, 17 assists in 2019) would be the leader of the offense alongside sister Lauren Wagner in the midfield and wings Takoa Kopriva, Alyssa Hatch, Aubree Monat and Kylee Peterson.
“We lost a lot of senior contributors and leadership on the defense from last year and also one of the leading scorers in the state,” Zempel said. “None of those players were going to be easy to replace, but I was confident that we had the players that were capable of filling those shoes and showcasing how good they can be. The current group was mentally and physically prepared to achieve the lofty goals they set for themselves. Even with the loss of 6 seniors we were bringing back loads of experience.”
The defense also would have benefited from senior Jasmyn Bush in the goal box, allowing 10 goals and saving 96 balls in 2019. Bush and the senior class sought their third trip to State and the first back-to-back trips for the program in Zempel’s tenure at his alma mater.
The goal for this season was just to have this group accomplish all they can as a team believing in each other,” Zempel said. “This group wanted to get back to the state tournament and compete against the best teams in the state again. They had the physical and mental attributes needed to accomplish anything they set their mind to.”
Five seniors-Bush, Frush, Rosaeur and the Wagner twins-will continue their soccer careers at Central College (Bush) Hawkeye Community College (Rosauer, Wagners) and Wartburg (Frush) and Kopriva will play volleyball at Kirkwood Community College this fall.