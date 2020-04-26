Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.