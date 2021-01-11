After being doubled up by the visiting Mustangs of Independence, Vinton-Shellsburg boys basketball mounted a comeback in the second half on Friday that felt just short of redemption in a 56-50 loss.
“[Independence] played hard, aggressive and outworked, much like what we’d like to be doing to opponents,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They have some nice pieces, including their big guy who gave us a lot of problems inside.”
Garrison Fieldhouse seemingly hosted a track meet the first half as both squads raced up and down the court, resulting in a 15-12 lead for Indee. The Mustangs would do their damage in the second quarter on a 20-5 run, controlling the offensive and defensive glass.
“We gave them way too many easy rebounds for putbacks,” Johnson said. “We can’t have quarters like that. We’ll be in a lot of trouble this season if we can’t remedy that.”
The Vikings, however, were not out of gas by a long shot. VS began to even out their rebounding as senior David Lapan-Islas and senior Ryan Moore shoulder the offensive load with some big threes in the second half. Slowly but surely, the Vikings chipped into the Mustang lead with a 18-11 third quarter and appeared to be an entire new team going forward.
“I credit the whole team,” Johnson said. “Ryan hit some big threes and David had a huge night offensively.”
Several calls in the final eight minutes did not go the Vikings’ way even as they brought the score within single digits once again and as close as four points. Despite early shooting struggles, senior CJ Rickels hit his toughest shots of the night as Lapan-Islas attacked the rim. The effort was there from VS, but the deficit proved too great to overcome in the final minute.
“CJ isn’t shooting like he’d want, but those big ones late for us gave us a chance,” Johnson said. “If we can have offense like we saw in the second half, we are a team that can make some noise. We simply can’t have a terrible half followed by a good one.”
Lapan-Islas led the Vikings with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Senior Ethan Rollinger scored 10 points and pulled down six boards before fouling out late in the final quarter. Rickel finished with 10 points and two steals. Moore had nine points and two rebounds.
VS (3-6) made up their postponed matchup with rival Benton on Monday before hitting the road to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday and Center Point-Urbana on Friday.