VAN HORNE — They stood together, in a show of solitude.
The rallying cry was “out the back” for Center Point-Urbana’s girls throwing corps Monday, especially after each picked up at least one scratch because they stepped out of the front of the ring.
That crew paved the way for the Stormin Pointers to win the Benton Community Early Bird Invitational. CPU bested Mount Vernon’s girls by nine points, and the throwing corps was a large part of why it did.
CPU accrued 36 points by sweeping the throwing events. Jaclyn Woolridge (32 feet, 11 inches) dropped in a personal-best shot put while Taylor Luscomb (29-10) was second.
Luscomb won the discus (111) and Claire Neighbor (107-2) was second. The Stormin Pointers’ dominance was derailed by the point-spread rules; CPU placed 1-4 in the discus (Emerson Fleming, Shaelyn Hansen) and earned four of the top five shot put placements (Hansen was third, Harlyn Heitschusen was fifth).
“Every single thrower placed in the top 10, but we could only score the top two,” head coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “It’s huge anytime we can start the meet off with almost 40 points. When it comes down to team scores, that’s huge.”
Gilbertson was ecstatic for more than the throwers, however. Twenty-nine different top-10 placements were accrued, and seven girls picked up marks that already rate in the top 20 of program history.
“That was very exciting,” the coach added. “Everybody was really excited to compete, and the fact that they lost something for more than a year, you can tell no one is going to take anything for granted.”
The Stormin Pointers earned running victories in the distance medley relay by a little more than a second (4:52.88), with Kora Katcher closing strong in the anchor leg. Katcher also won the 800 by two-hundredths of a second (2:32.59) and Kay Fett claimed the 3,000 by nearly a minute and 30 seconds (12:03.85).
Freshman Ava Maloney went 2-4 in the 200 and 100.
“She’s going to be an interesting one for us,” Gilbertson said. “She’s going to be a huge contributor for the varsity for sure, but we’re also trying to balance her workload between us and soccer this spring.”
The next step is to keep tweaking.
“(Monday) turned out really good for us,” Gilbertson said. “We’ll try to tweak the lineup after (the Cascade meet) and try to see what events we have a really good shot for Drake and push those.”
CPU boys fare well at meet
Jeff Engen’s squad collected 94 points to easily place third.
Seniors Mason Bach (1,600) and Logan Peterson (400) earned victories, with Peterson leading a 1-2 400 sweep. Classmate Dylan Griswold was five seconds behind Peterson, whose time (54.71) surprised Engen.
“I was really happy with Logan Peterson’s 400 time into the wind, that was pretty phenomenal,” Engen said. “Just because of the conditions, I thought it was really fast.”
CPU’s distance crew also grabbed a 3,200 win, with junior Eli Larson winning by nearly a minute (10:46.26).
“Mason and Eli dominated their races, which is what I figured they’d do,” Engen said, “but it was still good to see.”
CPU’s distance crew had itself a good showing as Blayze Havel placed third in the 800 (2:22.34) and Robbie Dillon was third in the 3,200 (12:01.6). The 3,200 relay placed fourth in 10:01.39.
Sprinter Aaron Kramer was second in the 100 (12.32) and third in the 200 (24.39) and the tandem of Tristen Wiley and Bryce Sandberg went 3-4 in the 110 hurdles, separated by three-tenths of a second (18.63, 18.91).
“I saw a lot of what I figured I’d see,” Engen said. “We have some really good upperclassmen who are really strong, but yet we have a lot of younger kids we’re going to have to work along into it.
“I was pretty happy with the first meet. Because of what I’ve seen in practices a lot of it was what I kind of figured we could do.”