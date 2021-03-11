Another week, another set of awards for Ryley Goebel to add to her resume.
The Center Point-Urbana forward garnered a pair of All-State awards for 2020 after she was placed on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A first team and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A first team.
She was also placed on the IGCA 3A Northeast all-district team and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Region 7 all-region team.
“There are a lot of good players in the state, so it’s all pretty exciting,” she said. “Like everything else, it feels pretty good (to get the recognition). I’m just motivated and excited for next year.”
Goebel averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game this season. She shot 57.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range. Goebel was 16-of-43 from behind the arc, and 143 for 248 from the field.
“We knew going into this season Ryley is pretty good on the floor and in transition and now in the half court,” CPU head coach Philip Klett said. “Teams key in on her, knowing she can score in multiple ways. She’s really improved her perimeter game, which opened her up a little bit especially late in the season.
“Ryley is tough to box out and often gets those rebounds for second chances. There’s still plenty of things for her to work on, but it’s been a good season for her.”
Klett was named IBCA Class 3A Region 7 Coach of the Year. CPU (15-7) won 15 or more games for the 10th straight year.
“I give credit to this award to the team and my staff because it’s based on our success as one,” Klett said. “Anything that any of us get is a team award.”
Noted Goebel, “That was pretty cool to hear.”