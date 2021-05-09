INDEPENDENCE — One side had a pair of runners score 55 percent of its points.
The other had a pair score 43 percent.
Center-Point Urbana leaned on its distance runners to collect the majority of its points at Thursday’s WaMaC Super Meet. Each side scored 58 points and placed fifth.
“We were projected to have 39 coming into the meet, so scoring 58 was a big improvement,” girls coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “And we had two conference champions, which was really great.”
Added boys coach Jeff Engen, “We did well, and had a couple surprises that were very good to see. And we had a couple guys do what we thought they would.
That couple were distance runners Mason Bach and Eli Larson. Larson won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 31.29 seconds and led a 1-2 finish of himself and senior Mason Bach.
“I’m glad it happened that way. It’s what we’ve been training for,” Larson said. “We want to be right at the top of every race, help support each other.”
The pair went 2-3 in the 3,200 (9:36.67, Larson; 9:46.16, Bach) earlier in the day. Larson was second by 0.5 seconds after Marion’s Shane Erb put down a stronger last 50 meters. Larson’s time was a personal-best.
“After (the 3,200) I wanted to go out and win the 1,600. I wasn’t frustrated, but I lost it by real close,” Larson said. “Doesn’t really sit well, though I am still proud of the race. I PR’d, so that’s something good.”
Bach and Larson were hip-to-hip practically every lap of each race.
“Work together the first three laps and whoever kicked it better got the win. He dug a little bit deeper, I guess,” Bach said of the 1,600.
Laughed Larson, “It’s just a matter of what you’ve got left.”
According to Engen, Bach and Larson were intertwined since Larson came in as a freshman three years ago. Bach will graduate after this season.
“Working together in both practices and races, it’s nice to have a teammate like that,” Bach said. “It’s great to have been working with him for three years. It sucks this is the last season I’m with him.”
Outside of Bach and Larson, Bryce Sandberg was one-thousandth of a second faster than Independence’s Isaac Wilcox (16.949-16.950) to place third in the 110 hurdles.
“I don’t know how big of surprise it is (to me),” Engen said. “A week or two ago I was watching him, and it looked like it was starting to click (in terms of his progress).”
Aaron Kramer placed fifth in the 100 (11.58) and eighth in the 200 (23.88) and Cole Werner placed fourth in the 400 (52.83) from the second heat.
Kay Fett admittedly did not run her best 1,500 race but still won by a little more than 12 seconds to earn a conference title.
“I just need somebody in front of me to push me a little bit more,” Fett said. “But I shouldn’t take that into so much consideration when it’s more mental than physical. I need to work on being my own competitor.”
The junior led a 1-3 finish with classmate Kora Katcher (5:16.82), who was nipped at the line (0.18 seconds) for second by Solon’s Kiersten Conway.
“I really try my best every race, even if I have one or two events ahead of me,” Katcher said. “I really put my work into it, and it helps me mentally. And Kay has really helped me during practices with getting better at pushing myself.”
The pair spent the next 10-20 seconds complimenting each other as running partners, with a couple jokes and laughter thrown in.
“It really helps (me) in the races,” Katcher. “I’ve had some good competition, but I hope Kay gets some good competition where she can run with people and they can help her out (competitively).”
Katcher also was runner-up in the 800 (2:27), 0.17 seconds off Solon’s Emma Bock. Katcher felt she “had a lot left” as she reached the final 200 and kicked in.
“Almost. I was close, though,” she said. “I just kick it in at the end and hope it gets me somewhere.”
Freshman Ava Maloney earned a conference championship medal in the long jump after hitting 15-11.5 on her final preliminary jump. She didn’t reach 15 feet during the finals after participating right after a seventh-place run in the 200, but won the gold on a tiebreaker over Independence’s Dakota Whitman.
“She’s been hovering around the 15 and a half mark for about two weeks,” head coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “(The race was) a factor, but overall we’re really happy with how she jumped. She’s starting to realize how good she can be and we’re happy with her development.”
CPU’s throws crew did damage as well as Shae Hansen PR’d at 35-5 to place fourth by a half-inch and Taylor Luscomb and Claire Neighbor went 2-5 in the discus (111-3, Luscomb; 107-10, Neighbor).
“Taylor and Claire … have been going back and forth all season and pushing each other,” Gilbertson said. “And then Shae had probably her best throw of her life in the shot improving by two feet.”