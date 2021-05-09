Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn, Jones and Jackson Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&