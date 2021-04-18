VAN HORNE — There’s still some issues with depth.
But things are starting to coalesce for the Center Point-Urbana boys track team.
The Stormin’ Pointer boys placed third at Thursday’s Bobcat Relays while the girls were fourth behind a core that has come to show out nearly every meet
The boys scored 79 points to beat Williamsburg by 9.5, and head coach Jeff Engen noted a couple new additions have already helped out.
“Thursday we had two new additions, soccer kids who are starting to dual with us now,” he said. “Joe Dufoe and Cole Werner have come in and made an impact. Joe was in the 4 by 1 and Cole ran a fantastic split in the 4 by 4. Those guys are really helping to solidify our team. We’re still not real deep, but we’re able to manage some more relays in the long run.”
CPU’s 3,200-meter relay team won gold in 3 minutes, 36.73 seconds to close the night. Dylan Griswold, Logan Peterson, Werner and Aaron Kramer were a half-second faster than Mount Vernon and the 400-meter relay placed sixth in 48.31.
Kramer also placed third in the 100 (11.2), but qualified for the Drake Relays in the process.
“That 100 dash — outside of Drake and state, that may be the fastest 100 dash heat I’ve ever seen,” Engen said of the top three all going 11.2 or under. “Aaron, lately, has learned to come out of the blocks well. Coach (Dennis) Gilbertson has worked with him a lot and now he’s coming out of the blocks so quick.”
Eli Larson pulled off a double, winning the 1,600 (4:31.59) and the 3,200 (9:43.467). Larson qualified for Drake in the 3,200
“That mile with Eli was pretty impressive. … Having to do that pacing by yourself, it was a phenomenal effort,” Engen said. “ Of course it paid off for a Drake qualifying time.”
As for Larson’s dominance — Larson won the 1,600 by four seconds and the 3,200 by 1:06, Engen just laughed.
“A lot of people might not be able to do that, but Eli’s just something else,” he said.
Larson beat teammate Mason Bach in the 1,600 and Bach was just short of a Drake qualifying time. He ran a 4:35.71.
“Mason was so close to getting that Drake qualifying time, but he just couldn’t quite get it,” Engen said. “But now we’re going to get him focused on qualifying for state and I think that’s good for him and everyone else.
“Sometimes Drake can kind of get in the way of the big picture for kids. Sometimes I think it interferes with a yearly plan for kids, but that’s what you have to work around.”
Girls place fourth behind Fett,
Luscomb and Maloney’s big days
Another meet, another Kay Fett standard.
The junior notched her latest 3,000 run victory in a time of 11:04.46, a 31-second win.
“She’s dropped close to two seconds in the last three meets in the 3,000,” Gilbertson said.
Taylor Luscomb won another discus competition with a toss of 111-10.5, nine inches farther than any competitor. It was another dominant showing for the Stormin Pointers throws crew, who placed two in the top eight of each implement. Claire Neighbor was eighth in the discus (92-1) while Jaclyn Wooldridge (33-11) and Shae Hansen (29-5.5) were fourth and eighth, respectively, in the shot put.
“Every single thrower (we registered) placed in the top 8 overall,” Gilbertson said. “I have nothing to argue with our throwers about as long as they keep doing that.
“And our thrower relay continued its win streak. The expectation was for them to win, and we got it done.”
Faith Maue was third in the high jump 4-8 and Ava Maloney placed third in the 200 (28,47) and the long jump (15-2). She was a quarter inch from a second-place tie.
“Ava had two third-place finishes, got a PR in the long jump by two inches and barely missed second place,” Gilbertson said. “We’re in the process of tweaking her approaches to make sure she understands all the components that go into her jumps. She’s starting to become more aware of what the requirements are of that event.”
A surprise came in the distance medley relay, where CPU won in 4:38.57. Bailey Hunt, Ali Ziltergruen, Maloney and Kora Katcher hadn’t run it this season, much less together. They delivered a performance that made Gilbertson happy, and not just because they won.
“It wasn’t the same personnel, it was a brand new lineup,” he said. “And they dropped more than 20 seconds from what our season best was before that. That was a really good run.”