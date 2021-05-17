An environment like a State Qualifying Meet can be a bit intimidating, especially when you didn’t have an eighth grade track season and suddenly find yourself competing as a high school freshman.
“I ran against people who’ve competed much longer than I have,” Center Point-Urbana freshman Ava Maloney said. “It was nerve wracking at first. I just focused on my goals and went out there.”
That strategy worked for Maloney as she qualified individually in the long jump with a new PR and nabbed second in the open 200. A day later, she learned the distance medley she leads off alongside junior Ali Zittergruen, sophomore Laine Hadsall and junior Kora Katcher will also compete at the State.
“I felt really good after all those events,” Maloney said. “I’m proud that I PRed in the long jump and the 200 at the biggest meet I’ve competed in so far. It’s super cool.”
Junior Jaclyn Wooldridge would be the first Stormin’ Pointer to punch her ticket to State as she finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37’-5.5”, a new PR for her and achieving her goal of qualifying automatically.
“I definitely got out of my head going into this meet and simply competed,” Wooldridge said. “When I realized I PRed, I immediately felt excited.”
The best part came a day later, when Wooldridge learned her senior teammate, Shae Hansen, also qualified at large with a throw of 36’-7”. The two teammates had bonded over the season and Wooldridge wanted to see Hansen compete with her.
“It’s definitely special for Shae as a senior to make it,” Wooldridge said. “We both want to bring our A-game this week and continue to hit new PRs.”
The field events continued to produce for CPU as senior Claire Neighbor made it in discus with a throw of 116’-7”, a new PR that earned an at-large nod.
“We knew coming in that our field events had decent shots at qualifying,” coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “Jaclyn and Shae both had chances and we saw Ava having an outside chance as she was seeded fourth. We’re seeing a lot of confidence build up with Ava after she won conference last week and then got another PR to help her qualify. Claire and Taylor (Luscomb) have gone back and forth between 1-2 at discus all season. It felt good to get these in a stacked field of events.”
But the field events wasn’t the only area stacked at Thursday’s meet in Independence. The distance events saw two of the state’s top runners in Charles City’s KiKi Connell and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins battle in the 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m runs. While CPU had their heavyweight distance runners in juniors Kay Fett and Kora Katcher, neither one could compete with Connell or Hoins. Instead, Fett qualified for both the 1,500 and 3,000 at large, with freshman Emma Wilkerson joining her in the latter event.
“This was probably the toughest district I’ve seen for distance running,” Gilbertson said. “You have the top two girls in 3A cross country going against each other in multiple events. Kay wasn’t quite used to seeing people fast this season. We’re happy she rebounded in the 1,500.”
Nine events is quite a feat for any program, but Gilbertson noted most of the girls had never run at State before. Fett and Katcher each ran as freshmen.
“We’ll need to get over that initial shock of it being State and treat this like any meet,” Gilbertson said. “Our goal is to lead up to this normally and work to have some more great performances.”
Approximate schedule of events: discus (Neighbor) Thursday at 9:00 a.m., 3,000m run (Fett, Wilkerson) Thursday at 9:55 a.m. 200m dash (Maloney) Thursday at 10:50 a.m., shot put (Hansen,Wooldridge) Friday at 9:00 a.m., 1,600 distance medley (Maloney, Zittergruen, Hadsall, Katcher) Friday at 9:20 a.m., long jump (Maloney) Friday at 11:30 a.m., 1,500m run (Fett) Saturday at 12:02 p.m.
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of these and other State events over the course of the State meet online and in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.