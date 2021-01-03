A promising start for Center Point-Urbana boys basketball fizzled out at Grinnell on Saturday as the Stormin’ Pointers fell to the Tigers 65-29 in their first game back from winter break.
“We knew coming into this game Grinnell would be a skilled, big physical team and we based our defense around that size,” coach Mike Halac said. “Between Owen Coffman, who is one of the top field goal percentage shooters in the state, and a big body in (Matayas) Durr, we knew they’d be tough to guard.”
The CPU defense bodied both players up and held the Tigers to 9 points until a last second three put the Tigers up 12-11 after one quarter. A 16-5 run by Grinnell in the second quarter stunned CPU, who saw their looks miss the mark and were forced to take contested shots.
“Even trailing 12, we were excited because we felt we did some things well defensively,” Halac said. “[Grinnell] went into a 3-2 zone that was very effective in neutralizing us inside. We had a lot of opportunities to shoot outside and didn’t shoot it well enough.”
Grinnell’s zone continued to harass CPU’s ability to get the ball inside effectively and outside shots continued to fall short in the third quarter as the Tigers went on a 20-5 run. Both teams cleared their benches in the final quarter. Senior Trey Johannes had 12 points and two boards in the loss, followed by senior Joey Metzen with seven points and two rebounds, and senior Keegan Koopedryer with four points and 11 boards.
“I felt we limited the bigs overall in this game, with only 15 points between them,” Halac said. “They had (Brooks) Latimer hit five of seven from three and that really hurt us. We struggles in other areas, so we have a lot of things to clean up before playing another tough team with Williamsburg on Friday.”
CPU will host Williamsburg on Friday and travel to Independence on January 12.