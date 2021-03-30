Vinton-Shellsburg Activities Director Jim Struve was recognized as the Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year for the Northeast District by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association in a ceremony on Sunday.
“I'm extremely honored and humbled to be recognized by my colleagues with this award,” Struve said. “I wanted to remain connected to activities once I got out of coaching. This position has been a great avenue to allow me to still be actively involved with many of the different activities here at Vinton-Shellsburg, whether it's athletics, fine arts, debate or speech.”
Struve is currently in his 12th year as Activities Director. He previously served as a middle and high school coach in basketball, football and most notably baseball. Struve coached the 1998 State champion baseball team and reached over 600 career wins in 26 years as head coach. The Vikings reached the State tournament in 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2015.