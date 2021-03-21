Damon Swenson had multiple ties to Mount Mercy’s soccer program.
The director of his club soccer program in Cedar Rapids, Alen Kumudovic, played for Mustangs head coach Amir Hadzic. The first head coach of Vinton-Shellsburg’s soccer program in 2011 was Tim Kearney, also a Mount Mercy product.
Kearney coached current Vikings head coach Kyle McAbee.
So it made sense to Swenson to close the circle, per se.
The senior right-side back signed his letter of intent Friday to play for Hadzic.
“I’m super-excited to be able to play, especially at the higher-end level,” Swenson said.
“I think Damon will enjoy (it) tremendously because we have a good mix of Eastern Iowa guys and lots of international guys,” Hadzic said. “He will learn from other cultures as well, the way they play and everything else.
“Your work ethic, your refuse-to-lose kind of attitude, stuff like that; those kids need to learn that from you as well. I hope this will be good for all.”
Hadzic’s program, which is 4-6-2 before a March 30 restart for one contest and the Heart of America Conference tournament, has 26 international players amongst its 40-man roster. There are five from Brazil, three apiece from Germany, Portugal and Japan and a handful of others.
“We play in the strongest NAIA conference in the nation, and just to play in conference will be eye-opening for you,” Hadzic told Swenson after the signing. “But knowing how big (of a) fighter you are and talking to all your coaches, they vouch for you.
“One of your coaches, I will paraphrase, said this is the most under-the-radar kid I saw (at the club level) in the last 10 years. Even though I’ve had limited time watching Damon, I’m looking forward to seeing how you can contribute on the next level.”
Swenson started for McAbee from day one and has accounted for five goals and three assists through two years. Though last spring’s high school season was cancelled, he played a full club season to compensate.
“Missing out on junior year (for high school) was really hard, because that is the No. 1 year when you want to reach out to everyone,” he said. “But we had a full club season to get back into it, and in the end it worked out perfectly.”
McAbee and Hadzic chatted about the symmetry of the whole thing, and McAbee texted Kearney when Swenson committed earlier, and on signing day.
“This has been (Damon’s) goal since I’ve started coaching him; since I’ve been in his life,” McAbee said after grinning throughout the signing ceremony. “He’s always talked about playing in college and, ‘What’s it going to take to get to that level?’ I’m just really proud of him for achieving that goal. It’s exciting to see all Damon’s hard work pay off.”