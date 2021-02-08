INDEPENDENCE — Elated, yes.
But in the moment, Vinton-Shellsburg’s Curtis Erickson seemed more tired than anything else after earning an upset pin during the Class 2A Independence Sectional 170-pound semifinal against Union’s Brock Ruzicka.
Only after wrestling in the finals and avoiding a wrestleback was he able to look back on it.
“That was pretty exciting for me to be able to upset the No. 1 seed,” he said.
“We’ve been practicing hard, and I’m glad I made it this year. Last year I was fourth.”
Erickson was one of three Vikings to advance to the Williamsburg District meet. Union qualified five wrestlers, including a championship sweep from 145 to 160 pounds, and Benton Community advanced a pair of grapplers.
Erickson’s upset highlights Vikings’ day
Erickson trailed Ruzicka 5-2 after nearly getting pinned in the second, but scored a reversal on a scramble as Ruzicka went for another nearfall attempt. The positioning gave Erickson a clear pin advantage, and it was called at 3 minutes, 39 seconds of the match.
“We were scrambling a little bit, and I kinda got him stuck on top and just had him pinned,” Erickson said.
Said Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Brian Sheston, “That was one that … I didn’t know what to expect. We got the four seed there, and you don’t want to see the one seed right away. But it turned out well. He just made a little mistake in the finals, but that upset allowed for no wrestleback.”
Erickson (20-15) was pinned in the finals by Independence’s Mitch Johnson. He trailed 4-0 in the second when Johnson bested him. Ruzicka easily claimed third place, which allowed Erickson to advance without a wrestleback.
“He took up wrestling in junior high for the first time, so he’s still a little on the inexperienced side,” Sheston said of Erickson. “He’s got all the physical gifts as a sophomore, it’s the experience we’re working on. But he keeps getting better and better, and that’s all you can ask. I’m really proud of that.”
Alongside Erickson, the Vikings saw Damon Swenson (26-8) qualify at 126 pounds and Brady Ortner (34-8) qualify at 138.
Swenson was locked in a tight semifinal with Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes; the score was 2-2 after one period and Jeanes tied it again at 4 on a third-period takedown.
Swenson escaped with 17 seconds left on the clock and held off a final offensive push from Jeanes to secure his spot for a second consecutive season.
“Swenson qualified last year but caught the flu the week of district,” Sheston said. “So our goal here was to get back to that spot and hopefully stay healthy this week.”
Ortner pinned Union’s Brady Hilmer in his semifinal to set up another matchup with perennial foe Isaiah Weber of Independence. Weber again got the better of Ortner, winning by 18-3 technical fall.
Neither Ortner or Swenson faced a wrestleback for second place.
“Coming into it. you always try to predict how many, and I thought between two and four,” Sheston said. “Thinking about it now, we should have had five. Obviously, I’m glad for those that made it. I think we had missed opportunities at 113 and 220.”
At 113, Aldin Swanson (25-11) placed third. He won the third-place match by technical fall (15-0), but his semifinal loss to Independence’s Kaden Kremer by pin and Kremer’s subsequent championship match loss meant the freshman was on the outside looking in at the end.
Caleb Rouse (13-10) led Williamsburg’s Cale Fenton 9-2 in the second period when Fenton earned an escape. In the process, heads collided and Rouse fell to the ground. After a lengthy delay, Rouse had to withdraw because of injury default. Rouse wouldn’t have had a wrestleback match after losing to Oelwein’s Cooper Smock in the semifinal, but both Sheston and Rouse were disappointed the junior wasn’t able to finish the match.
Carter Lamont (113, 28-10) placed third after pinning Benton Community’s Jordan Thys. Bryce Radeke (145, 22-18), Brant Ortner (152, 5-22) and Taylor Anderson (195, 7-24) also closed out their seasons.
Knights send five to district meet
Four champions crowned, 93 points scored from them.
Union placed third with 194 points, bolstered by its four titleists and 132-pound runner-up Kolten Crawford (23-5), who pinned Benton Community’s Ryan Tjelmeland in the first period to reach the championship match.
Northern Iowa commit and 2020 160-pound champion Adam Ahrendesen (17-0) needed less than two full minutes of mat time to win his 182-pound sectional title, pinning Independence’s Justin Wood in 56 seconds and Benton Community’s Austin Roos in 57.
The Knights added a string of wins from 145 to 160, with Lincoln Mehlert (30-5), Stone Schmitz (27-5) and Hunter Worthen (31-4) all going 2-0. Mehlert won 7-3 in the 145 final, Schmitz pinned Independence’s Teegan McEnany in the second period of the 152 title bout and Worthen earned a 12-4 major decision.
“Them five guys are leaders and seniors and juniors and they have higher expectations,” Union head coach Bart Mehlert said. “This is just the first step. It really hurts to leave some of the other guys behind, the underclassmen that were really close.”
Caleb Olson (120, 19-9) lost a wrestleback match to Benton Community’s Jaiden Moore, 5-0, to end his season. Keegan Ellsworth (126, 21-9) lost a third-place match, 9-8, to Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes in an effort to force a wrestleback.
Ruzicka bounced back from his semifinal loss to pin Williamsburg’s Lucas Spratt in 51 seconds and Hilmer also earned third place after losing in the semifinal. Gabe Hanson placed third at heavyweight.
“I always want more, I guess. That’s why you’re a coach,” Bart Mehlert said of adding more qualifiers. “This time of year, it’s either heartbreaking or dreams come true. Them five who advanced, they have high intentions.”
Moore, Roos qualify for Bobcats
Jaiden Moore seemed a little shaken. The junior and Williamsburg’s Kayden Gryp stalemated through two periods, and Moore took a 1-0 lead after an escape 12 seconds into the third period.
But Gryp struck late, claiming a takedown and two-point nearfall for a 4-1 championship win at 120 pounds to send Moore (29-6) into a wrestleback for his district spot.
The Class 1A 106-pound state runner-up bounced back, claiming five first-period points and holding on for the 5-0 victory. His takedown of Olson came 12 seconds in, and the three-point nearfall added on soon after. Moore wrestled cautiously for the matches’ final four minutes, countering Olson at every turn.
“Jaiden fought hard in those matches,” Benton Community head coach Jake Voss said. “He fought hard in that championship match, and came back to wrestle hard in the wrestleback for second. Those aren’t always easy.”
Heavyweight Brennen Blegen (16-22) reached a wrestleback match of his own after pinning Hanson. Blegen earned a first-period escape and trailed Oelwein’s Christian Stoler 2-1 after two minutes, but couldn’t find room for another score. Stoler went ahead 3-1 on a second-period escape and notched a last-second takedown for the 501 final to end Blegen’s season.
Roos (31-6) earned an 11-2 semifinal major decision before running into Ahrendsen in the finals. Tjelmeland (19-20) also placed third while Koley Kelley (152, 16-13) and Clayton Sebetka (145, 23-12) also ended the season above .500.
“I thought today was a good day for us. I was really proud of all our kids, all the fight they showed today,” Voss said. “We felt we saw our best wrestling out of most of our kids today. That’s what you want to see as a coach.”