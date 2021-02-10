Clinical.
Almost every way one looks at it, Vinton-Shellsburg’s 63-56 WaMaC West Senior Night victory against Williamsburg was an objective success.
Except the final score. That belies head coach Joe Johnson allowing his core group to rest and relax after the Vikings (8-9, 4-9) held the visiting Raiders (9-10, 7-8) to just 29 points through three quarters.
Vinton-Shellsburg held a team to 31 or fewer points for the fifth time in six games dating back to Jan. 15, and under 30 for the third time during the same timespan.
“We’ve talked about it over and over again about what we have to do to give ourselves a chance,” Johnson said. “We shot the ball tremendous tonight, and that certainly makes life easier when you do that. But defensively, our kids locked in and made everything tough on (Williamsburg).”
Added David Lapan-Islas, “Coach wanted us to come out and give a great defensive effort and that’s what we did. That's what we’ve been looking to do all year.”
While the Vikings picked up their fair share of thefts (12) and forced 20 turnovers, most of the work was old-fashioned stick-to-the plan defense. Vinton-Shellsburg often forced the Raiders to hold the ball for 15 or more seconds on offense, limiting looks and second-chance opportunities in the process. Cleaning up through 24 defensive rebounds also helped.
“I think we executed exactly what coach’s plan was, which was help all around and don’t leave any open shooters,” CJ Rickels said.
Williamsburg led 2-0 on a Levi Weldon jumper just over a minute into the contest, but didn’t net another bucket for more than three and a half minutes after that. After cutting the lead to 19-14 at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter, the visitors didn’t score again until just under three minutes in the half - and the Vikings led 27-17 at the time.
The home team’s halftime lead was 36-20, and it ballooned to 49-29 when Ethan Rollinger sank a free throw with four seconds left in the third quarter.
“I guess just being locked in and focused, and taking pride in making those stops,” was the key, according to Johnson. “We were really focused and locked in, and it was good to see.”
The other clinical aspect of the victory was the Vikings’ long-range shooting. Vinton-Shellsburg sank eight 3-pointers for the fourth time in its past five games, and each time procured a victory.
On Tuesday, the wealth was distributed between two seniors — Rickels and Derron Hughes. Rickels sank 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Hughes hit on 3 of 5.
Rickels netted 22 points — his best performance since scoring 22 on Dec. 4 at West Delaware — and Hughes dropped in 17.
“It was great,” Lapan-Islas said of Rickels’ scoring. “He did that the first couple games of the season … and he’s getting back to where he needs to be for us.”
Lapan-Islas contributed seven assists and seven steals to go along with 10 points. Rollinger grabbed 13 rebounds and chipped in seven points and five assists.
“We all knew we could play like this,” Rickels said. “We know it’s hard to beat us when we all click, at least. This game, we were all on the same page.”