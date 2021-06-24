What once was lost was found again.
Center Point-Urbana dropped its advantage in both games of a WaMaC doubleheader at Vinton-Shellsburg on Wednesday at Tilford Elementary. The Stormin Pointers then rallied in each outing to claim wins of 3-1 and 5-3.
“That is big, especially in our conference,” CPU head coach Shane Light said. “They’re just like us. They’re going to battle, go seven, eight, nine innings if they can.
“We’re similar teams, with similar records. It’s going to be that way the rest of the way for us in the WaMaC.”
Light’s club garnered a little separation and moved two games ahead of the host in the WaMaC standings. CPU (11-15, 6-12) has now won three consecutive games while VS (7-20, 3-15) has dropped three in a row.
The Vikettes are now sixth in the WaMaC West standings while the Stormin Pointers are fourth, two games clear of Independence.
Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Bari Parrott noted the visitor’s procured a handful of timely hits throughout the evening that his squad couldn’t produce. The Vikettes collected just three hits with runners in scoring position, including a sacrifice fly, with a pair of 0 for 3 frames after getting the lead or first two batters on.
“We did not get any productivity at the plate with runners in scoring position,” Parrott said. “To give CPU credit, I think that was the difference in them coming away with two wins. They got some timely, big hits when they had people on base. We did not.”
CPU didn’t fare much better but peppered in a couple groundout RBIs alongside a game-winning double.
“I told them coming in this was going to be a battle,” Light said. “It’s which team shows up, which team gets the timely hits. Today, we got the timely hits when we needed them.”
In the nightcap, the home team pulled ahead 2-1 in the fifth when Mackenzie Hansel-Walker reached on an error to lead the frame.
Rayleigh Stander and Julia Johnson both reached on bunt singles and Abby Davis’ sacrifice fly knotted the contest at 1-1. During Brylee Bruce’s at-bat, Johnson stole second. When CPU’s Kali Washburn threw to second, Stander came home on the back end of the double steal for the lead.
The Stormin Pointers stormed back in the top of the seventh.
Mya Hillers and Claire Neighbor singled off Peytin Clemensen and then Anna Becker walked Washburn.
After a strikeout, everyone was safe on Aliza Mollenhauer’s fielder’s choice for a 2-all score and another walk loaded the bases again.
Clemensen came into the circle and induced an Olivia Perez groundout, but Neighbor scored for a 3-2 lead. Shaelyn Hansen reached on an error that scored both Washburn and Mollenhauer for a 5-2 lead.
Johnson began the bottom of the seventh reaching on an error. She came around to score on a groundout by Bruce, but Bruce’s out was the second of the frame. Sophia Kreutner hit a two-out single, but Perez caught Keira Ott swinging to end the game.
“We hit a lot of good balls, they just caught them,” Kreutner said. “You can’t do anything about that. We’re going to keep working, going to get better. We want to finish strong.”
In the opener, the home team knotted the contest 1-1 when pinch-runner Hannah Crane scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh. Johnson, who reached on a previous error, was at second but was left stranded when Davis popped up and Bruce flied out.
Mollenhauer reached on an error and moved to third on Perez’s one-out single. Perez stole second, and both she and Mollenhauer came home on Hansen’s double for a 3-1 lead.
Hillers closed the first game with a groundout and two flyouts.
“I feel like we played a really good pair of games,” Perez said. “We kept our energy up, our pitching was on, our defense was one. Yeah, we made a couple errors, but it didn’t stop us from coming back.”
CPU’s Neighbor went 4 for 7 while Tayler Reaves was 3 for 7. Hillers went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs in game two while Hansen (two RBI, double, walk), Kora Katcher (walk) and Washburn (two runs, RBI, walk) each collected a pair of hits.
Hillers earned the win in relief of Nicole Coppess, who went 6 1/3 in the opener, and Perez threw a complete game.
Bruce went 3 for 6 with an RBI and two steals. Ott was the only other Vikette with multiple hits; she went 2 for 8. Crane stole two bases and scored twice, and Stander went 1 for 1 with a steal and a run.
Becker threw a complete game in the opener. Grace McClintock went 4 1/3 in the second game. Becker pitched a third of an inning in that game and Clemensen pitched 2 1/3 innings.
“Thought my pitching was good all night,” Parrott said. “We get beat 3-1 but gave up only one run going into the eighth. Get beat 5-3 but only gave up one run going into the seventh.
“I thought all three of my pitchers came out tonight and competed.”