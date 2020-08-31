Union football is back for coach Jared Pospisil’s second year making the calls, but it was visiting Oelwein Huskies that made the big statement as the Huskies pulled off a 30-16 road win over the Knights.
“Oelwein had a big, physical team and we knew we had a smaller stature team that would have issues with that size,” Pospisil said. “I’m pleased with how we held our own for most of the game. They gave it their all.”
While the Knights were able to put together several deep drives into Husky territory, penalties and three interceptions killed the offense. Oelwein capitalized in the fourth quarter with two scoring drives in the final quarter to play spoiler on a beautiful opening night for football in Iowa.
Junior quarterback Grant Behrens threw for 123 yards on 10/17 competition, his top target senior Brandon Tompkins with 71 yards on six receptions. Senior Jacob Carey was a bright spot on the ground for the Knights, finishing with 119 yards on six carries and scored both of the Knights’ touchdowns. Junior Max Eikamp caught three passes for 33 yards and scored on a two-point conversion. Defensively, Tompkins had 17 total tackles, followed by Dallas Blackburn with six tackles.
“Grant was solid for us and Brandon was phenomenal defensively on the night,” Pospisil said. “This game is a learning experience. We are still working on chemistry and lessons were learned on how to play together. We have to learn how to compete against physical teams. This team is in a better position than we were around this time last season. We’re excited for the next game and show we have made improvements as a team.”
Union will travel to Charles City this Friday and return home on September 11 to begin district play with Solon. The matchup with Solon will also be Union’s Homecoming.