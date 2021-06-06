LA PORTE CITY — Errors are painful.
Double-digit errors during a doubleheader are a death knell.
Union committed 15 errors during a Northern Iowa Cedar League East twinbill against Columbus Catholic on Friday.
The Sailors sailed away with two wins by an aggregate score of 20-6. Columbus Catholic (7-4, 5-1) won the opener 9-5 and game 2, 11-1, in five innings.
“That’s never going to win you games,” head coach Chris Shannon said of the mistakes in the field.
Union (3-4, 1-3) tied the first contest at 3 in the second after the visitors pulled ahead 3-1 in the top of the frame. The Sailors surged ahead with a four-run fourth as the miscues piled up for the home team and plated a pair in the top of the seventh after Union closed within 7-5.
TJ Freeland allowed just two earned runs in five innings on the mound, scattering four hits, two walks and a hit batter across 93 pitches. He struck out six.
He was also charged with two errors.
“First game, TJ came out and threw pretty well and we had five errors in a row in one inning,” Shannon said. “I preach to the kids all the time we have to stop the bleeding , somebody’s got to dive to make a play or step up and do something, and we didn’t.
“We outhit them in game one and still lost. It’s frustrating.”
Grant Behrens gave up three hits, two earned runs and a walk in two innings of relief. He struck out two.
Jacob Carey and Danny Petersen stole two bases apiece in that contest while Ty Lorenzen and Seth Petersen each snagged two hits. Behrens, Carey and Lorenzen each drove in one run.
The Sailors scored seven in the first inning of the second game. Carey walked four and gave up one hit before leaving because of an injury in the first.
All seven runs were charged to him, but only two were earned. Union made multiple errors in the frame.
Joe Bistline came in and pitched three innings of relief. He gave up three hits but struck out four. Ryan DeVries and Sam Fehl also came in off the bench and played well, according to Shannon.
“I thought Joe came in and played really well,” Shannon said. “It’s the highest energy I’ve seen him come in and play with this year. I thought Ryan and Sam, in their first action against varsity pitching, they came in and swung it pretty well.
“Those guys were a bit of a bright spot for us in that second game.”
Seth Petersen was 2 for 5 with a run and a steal. Lorenzen was 2 for 6 with an RBI and a steal.
Carey was 1 for 4 with two steals, a run and an RBI. Danny Petersen put up a similar stat line, swapping the RBI for two walks.