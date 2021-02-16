Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight... .A storm system will continue to bring accumulating snow to the area into the overnight before tapering off. Many areas will likely receive 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible south and east of a line from Sterling, Illinois to Moline, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri. North winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, along with wind chills of 15 below to 30 below zero at times tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&