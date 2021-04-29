It’s hard to hit around height.
Waverly Shell-Rock came to Union on Tuesday and brought taller players who were a little more athletic from his vantage point, according to Union head coach Barry Jesse.
It helped the Go-Hawks walk out with a 6-3 victory.
“We played pretty good, but they were just more athletic than us all the way down the lineup,” Jesse said. “ It’s hard to hit past taller kids when they’re more athletic.”
The Knights (3-4) snagged all their wins in singles play after being shut out in doubles action.
“I just told them to stay positive, work on their strokes,” Jesse said of a pep talk between the doubles and singles matches. “It was a lot easier in singles because you don’t have a big kid at the next all the time you have to hit it by. Singles, we played pretty well.
“I was pretty happy with Tyson (Fleshner)’s win; that was a good win for him.”
Fleshner beat Brady Ramker, 10-6, at No. 1 singles while Austin Martin and Christian Ryan won at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively. Martin beat Aidan Kelly, 10-6, and Ryan persevered through a tiebreaker to win, 11-10 (7-4) against Isaac Britt.
Jacob Hill (No. 3) lost 10-2, Sam Klein (No. 4) lost 10-0 and Stirling Mullen (No. 5) lost 10-1.
In double play, Fleshner and Hill lost 10-5, Klein and Mullen lost, 10-4, and Martin and Ryan lost, 10-1.