DES MOINES - Union Community’s Adam Ahrendsen was asked what his Saturday will look like.
He quickly said he’d help out a teammate.
“I’ll probably warm up Hunter Worthen, our 60 pounder, because he just won,” Ahrendsen said moments after he claimed a Class 2A 182-pound semifinal victory, a pin of Winterset’s Riley Hoven at the first period buzzer on Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Worthen (36-5) won his wrestleback, 12-0, a minute before Ahrendsen won his at the state wrestling meet.
“I’ll warm (Worthen) up, then get some food in,” he added. “Just relax and enjoy the day. Be ready to wrestle.”
The Knights senior garnered his takedown 17 seconds into the match, then spent the rest of the time riding Hoven and maneuvering him into position for the pin.
“I rode tough and he didn’t want to open up. Just like my match before that, I opened (Hoven) up,” Ahrendense said. “This level, they’re trying to keep it close. I don’t want to keep it close. I want to open them up, get my stuff and dominate.”
Ahrendsen (22-0) is one win away from becoming the fourth wrestler in school history to becoming a multiple-time state champion. Trey Clark, Jacob Holschlag and Max Thomsen came before him, and he knows others will come after. He will follow the footsteps of Holschlag and Thomsen in wrestling for the University of Northern Iowa after high school.
“This is just another stepping stone,” Ahrendsen said. “I’ve just always wrestled for Union, and it has a good tradition. I’d just like to keep it alive.”
Ahrendsen is the lone area wrestler to reach the finals. Benton Community’s Jaiden Moore fell, 6-1, in the 120-pound semifinal and will wrestle twice Saturday to place top-6. Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner (37-10) will do the same after an 8-4 loss in the 138-pound semifinal.
Benton Community’s Austin Roos will also have two matches Saturday after earning a wrestleback win at 182. Like Moore, Ortner and Worthen, Roos can place anywhere from third to sixth.