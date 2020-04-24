Union girls track coach Justin Parson described his 2019 team simply and effectively: they overachieved. While the Knights had several freshman athletes who looked promising, it was mainly the junior class at Union that pushed four events to State. Better yet, all seven athletes who competed were back for what promised to be an exhilarating 2020.
“We were optimistic until COVID-19,” Parson said. “Our whole senior class this year was something to keep an eye out for and we had Allie Driscol in sprints and Ellie Rathe back after showing promise in the 3000s last season.”
Returning this year completely intact were the state qualifying relays in the 4x100, 4x200 and the shuttle hurdle team. Jasmyn Bush, who qualified for the Blue Oval in 2017, returned with the 4x100 and 4x200 as well as scored for the Knights with a sixth place finish in the open 100m finals.
“Ending how we did last season was motivation for all of us,” senior Emma Carlson said. “We all started to realize what we were capable of achieving and at that point we were ready to work hard to reach our goals.”
Coupled with improved sophomore middle distance runners in Rathe and Laura Rempe and several new freshmen, the goal for the Union girls was to send twice the number of events to State this year.
“Commitment and a growth mindset would have pushed this team,” Parson said. “The 4x200 was close to a school record that was set in 1991. We wanted to finish in the top half of the conference. Dike New-Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg would be the teams to beat in the NICL.”
The Knights will look far different without their senior class filling out their sprint events, but Union still has talent developing in their mid distance back for the program to move forward.