Methodical and precise.
Union stayed undefeated on its young season with a 7-2 victory against South Hardin on Tuesday in La Porte City. The Knights (2-0) won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches against the Tigers (0-2).
The teams played eight-game pro sets.
South Hardin’s Jaidyn Teske and Emma Spieker bested the Weber sisters, Alexa and Belle, at No. 1 doubles with an 8-4 win. Spieker defeated Belle Weber, 8-1, at No. 2 singles.
“They brought a pair of experienced and very respected players (in Teske and Spieker) who played some strong tennis,” Union head coach Erin Wittenburg said. “Miss Teske is a strong net player in doubles.”
The rest of the match went Union’s way. Alexa Weber won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, while Mady Rathe won 8-3 at No. 3 singles.
“Alexa Weber’s versatility lent to her success in singles,” Wittenberg said, “and Mady Rathe’s game continues to develop in strength.”
Union goose-egged the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles matches, with Ellie Behrens, Sophie Winkelpleck and Delores Cicio all winning 8-0.
Behrens and Winkelpleck won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and Rathe and Lauren Rempe earned an 8-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.
“(Union’s older players) are drawing on past play and experiences as well as continuing to build skills,” Wittenberg said. “It is equally as exciting to see younger players fall in love with the sport and desire to want to test their skills.”
The Knights will travel to Mt. Vernon on Friday.