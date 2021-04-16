High winds played havoc with all the golfers Monday at Jesup Golf & Country Club during Monday’s Union-Jesup dual match.
According to head coach Ryan Slater, Knights’ No. 1 golfer Lincoln Mehlert “looked like he might card his first round over 40” this season, but he chipped in a birdie on No. 9 and nearly eagled the par-three No. 1 to end with a 39 and medalist honors.
TJ Freeland shot a 45 to place runner-up while Joe Bistline, Josef Schmitz and Mack Schmit each carded a 50 as the Knights won, 184-208.
“The forecast was for high winds and that’s certainly what we got,” Slater said. “We just wanted to try and survive them, but many of our players felt the wrath.”
The girls lost their dual, 236-267. All four scorers broke 70, with Emma Deaton (64) and Eden Hansen (65) within one shot of each other. Sarah Michael and Sydney Schmuecker each shot a 69.
“The scores were up some compared to our first two meets, but they did hit some good shots out there and are sharpening up parts of their game,” Slater said of the girls. “We have four meets in a row coming up at home, and I know they will welcome that and continue to improve their games ahead of the stretch run.”
Mt. Vernon boys 185, Benton 201
Matthew Parmenter shot a 46 and AJ Parker registered a 50, but the Bobcats fell to Mount Vernon at Kernoustie on Monday. Dylan Niebes shot a 51 while Ryan Finn and Ty Kulbartz each posted a 54.
Vinton-Shellsburg girls win triangular
On Monday at the Dyersville Golf and Country Club, the Vikettes shot a 206 to beat Beckman Catholic by 18 strokes. Solon was third with a 233.
“This year the WaMaC conference is having all teams play against each other for the first time, instead of only those in your division,” head coach Janet Woodhouse said. “Our team was introduced to a new course. Dyersville is a hilly, older course with mature trees and large greens. Each of our varsity players showed improved putting.”
Freshman Jordyn Williams shot a 48 to earn medalist honors, with Abbye Hendryx carding a 51. Carly Bendull (52) and Aly Smith (55) rounded out the scoring contingent.
Soccer
Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Union girls 0
Kenzie Rolling scored seven goals and the Go-Hawks put up nine in the first half during the mercy-rule contest Tuesday in Waverly. Dacey Powell made 13 saves for the Knights (0-2).
Clear Creek-Amana boys 3, Benton 1
The Bobcats (3-3) put one past Wes Quinlan, but the Clippers scored three in the first half and held on Tuesday in Benton. Individual scoring was unavailable as of press time.
Clear Creek-Amana girls 4, Benton 1
The Bobcats (2-1) drew with the Clippers in the second half, but CCA put in three in the first half Tuesday in Tiffin. Individual scoring was unavailable as of press time.
Center Point-Urbana girls 1, Williamsburg 0
Cassie Davis’ second-half goal broke the scoreline and the Stormin Pointers (2-2, 2-1 WaMaC) reached .500 with a conference win Tuesday in Williamsburg. Davis scored off a Kaitlyn Heins assist and Sierra Davis made five saves.
Center Point-Urbana boys 1, Williamsburg 0
The Stormin Pointers (3-0, 3-0 WaMaC) remained unbeaten when Gabe Hansen put one in the back of the net in overtime. Ryan Keller made one save.
Vinton-Shellsburg boys 10, Maquoketa 0
The Vikings (4-0, 4-0 WaMaC) rolled behind four goals from Damon Swenson and two goals and an assist each from David Lapan-Islas and Kale Schulte during a mercy-rule win Tuesday in Maquoketa.
Tennis
South Hardin 5, Union 4
On Tuesday in Eldora, the Tigers won three of four reported singles matches and both doubles matches.
Sam Klein earned Union’s only reported singles win, 10-2, at No. 4 singles.