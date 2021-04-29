A second warm and breezy night of play brought smiles to the players and coaches faces before Monday's meet at La Porte City Golf Club, according to head coach Ryan Slater.
The Knights boys beat the Cougars, 170-241, while the Cougars girls won, 212-235.
Union’s boys were led by TJ Freeland, who shot a 40. Lincoln Mehlert, hot off an even round of 35 in the previous meet, had a difficult day and fell off the medal stand for the first time this season.
Josef Schmitz earned runner-up medalist with a round of 43, his first runner-up placement of the season.
“If we are going to contend for a conference meet and advance in the postseason these two upperclassmen will have to keep trending in this direction,” Slater said of Freeland and Schmitz.
“There are still a lot of gains to be made with our games between now and then, but we are looking forward to the challenge”
Ty Lorenzen and Mack Schmitz each shot a 44.
On the girls side, Katie Reno of Sumner Fredricksburg led all scorers with a round of 47, followed by 54's from teammates Chantell Nuss and Morgan Brandt.
Union tied its season best of 235.
“Our team set a goal a while back as we looked forward to this week's play. That goal was to have four rounds in the 50s,” Slater said. “We nearly did that today with three scores and a round of 60. The girls feel like 4-5 strokes of improvement each is very possible as we look at the two other home meets later in the week. If we can do this we will likely have a good chance to win our first meet this season.”
Eden Hansen (57), Emma Deaton (59) and Sarah Michael (59) broke 60, and Lydia Albertsen hit it on the nose.
Vinton-Shellsburg girls second at Marion triangular
On Tuesday at the Gardner Golf Course, Christina Harrelson won medalist honors for the Vikettes but the team were three behind Marion (212-215) for the team title Tuesday.
Benton Community shot a 226.
Harrelson and Kara McGuire each shot a 48, but Harrelson won on a scorecard playoff.
Vikette Abbye Hendryx shot a 51 for runner-up honors.
Carly Bendull and Samantha Walton each shot a 58 to round out the team score.
Benton posted four scores under 60, led by Ella Hayden’s 53. Emma Schwake (57), Ava Heeren (57) and Tiffany Schnor (59) closed the team score.
Independence girls 216, Benton 247
Tiffany Schnor’s 50 was good enough for medalist runner-up Monday, but Emma Schwake (59) was the only other Bobcat to break 60.
Ava Heeren (67) and Ella Hayden (71) rounded out the team score, while Olivia Pickering (77) and Sidny Miner (87) also posted rounds.