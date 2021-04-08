LA PORTE CITY — It’s over.
Union’s boys tennis team hadn’t won a dual match since April 2018, whether one counts a cancelled 2020 season or not.
Facing a program in a similar position, the Knights walked off the blue high school courts 1 for 1 with a 7-2 victory against Oelwein. Union won four of five contested singles matches and both contested doubles matches.
“First time out playing in a while — it’s been a long time since we’ve had competitive play,” Union senior Tyson Fleshner said. “Me and Jacob (Hill) have just been playing each other for what feels like forever.
“It was good to have some fresh competition, play some new guys. Get back into the swing of things.”
The Huskies were without senior Devon Pint and forfeited at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
The schools decided to play 10-game pro sets with no-ad scoring, meaning a given game didn’t have to be won by two points if it was tied.
The most intriguing singles match was at No. 4, where the Huskies’ Ryan Mortenson won a tiebreaker, 11-10 (9-7). Mortenson led Union’s Sam Klein 8-7 and 10-9, but Klein rallied multiple times to force the tiebreaking set.
Klein rallied in the tiebreaker as well, equaling it at 5-all after being down three points.
The pair traded points twice before Mortenson dropped a point in for an 8-7 lead. He claimed the win on the next volley after Klein hit a ball wide.
Fleshner beat Oelwin’s Spencer Logan 10-3 at No. 1, while Hill beat Colton Roete, 10-5, at No. 2. Stirling Mullen won, 10-7, at No. 3 against Weston Woodson and Austin Martin earned a 10-3 win at No. 5.
“He’s a big kid who has come on and is quickly learning how to play the game,” head coach Barry Jesse said of Mullen. “He hasn’t played a lot but has come along nicely.
“Tyson and Jacob have led us well early on.”
In doubles play, Fleshner and Hill broke a 3-3 draw with three straight game wins en route to a 10-4 victory. Klein and Mullen lost to Roete and Woodson, 10-2.
Despite breaking an incredibly long streak, the Knights barely celebrated their accomplishment. Some of it had to do with the fluctuation: Fleshner was at No. 2 as a sophomore and would have been as a junior, but Hill and Mullen are taking on entirely new roles. The others played their first varsity match.
“Being thrown right in there is sort of fun,” Hill said. “We’ll see what it brings us, especially with some of our tougher opponents. It’s good motivation.”