OELWEIN — Pick them up.
Punch them out.
Jacob Carey did a lot of everything Tuesday night.
Because of that, Union collected win No. 2 on the season with a 4-2 victory against Oelwein at the Oelwein Sports Complex.
Carey got the win while punching out eight during 2 ⅔ innings of relief on the mound.
“It’s been a few days since I’ve pitched … just showed them what I can do,” he said. “I had to come in (and) pitch my hardest. That’s all.”
He came on in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out and runners on first and second. Carey got his first punchout on three pitches and followed an infield single with a five-pitch strikeout to leave the bases loaded in what was a 2-2 game at the time.
Carey then drew a walk to open the top of the sixth, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. TJ Freeland then took Gage Voshell’s first pitch in his at-bat to deep right field that broke the deadlock.
Freeland advanced to third during Ty Lorenzen’s at-bat, then scored on Lorenzen’s single for a 4-2 lead.
“Always being selective, but always trying to get to one early,” Freeland said of his double. “I felt confident all night with what the pitcher was throwing so I just waited for mine and drove it to the opposite field to get Jacob in.”
Union (2-2) loaded the bases again with one out, but Oelwein’s Voshell picked up a strikeout and Lorenzen broke late on an attempted steal of home and was called out.
Carey allowed just one walk the rest of the way.
“We didn’t stop grinding. We can’t overlook anybody right now. We’re a young team in mind from what they’ve been used to.
“We’ve got to get some confidence out of some guys, but otherwise I think moving forward we’re going to be OK.”
Shannon utilized a unique approach to Tuesday’s pitching, plotting what he termed “bullpen sessions” for his arms. Starter TJ Freeland three 25 pitches (one inning), Grant Behrens tossed 31 (two innings) and Danny Petersen threw 29 (one and one third innings). Carey threw more than 35.
“(Carey) was legitimately one of the better pitchers we’ll see all season,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. “He was good, throwing the ball hard and he’s got a breaking ball that was a strike whenever he wanted it to (be).”
The pitching staff allowed just four hits but walked five.
Freeland and Lorenzen each went 2 for 3 with a run batted in. Carey stole two bases. He, Behrens and Nick Soard each went 1 for 3. Petersen was 1 for 2 with a walk. Carey and Petersen drew walks.
On Wednesday, the Knights’ Seth Petersen pitched six-plus innings as Union (3-2) beat South Tama, 4-3.