Former Union Community wrestler Adam Ahrendsen helped Team Iowa claim the Junior National Duals Freestyle championship over the weekend.
Team Iowa went 3-0 in pool play, then won four bracket matches to earn the victory. In the final, Team Iowa beat Team Oklahoma, 40-23.
Ahrendsen went 2-0 in his matches, earning a 10-0 technical fall victory against Minnesota Red’s Brian Ramos in pool play and claiming a fall in 1 minute, 45 seconds against Team Wisconsin’s Devin Wasley in a bracket match.
Ahrendsen won the Iowa State Greco Championships at 182 pounds and placed fourth at the Iowa State Freestyle Championship in early May.
Softball
Bobcats split four games at Roland-Story Kiwanis tournament
Benton went 2-2 against its opposition over the weekend in Story City. The Bobcats beat BCLUW, 16-4, and topped Ames, 7-5, on Friday.
Benton scored four late runs in the victory, including a three-run sixth to pull ahead for good.
It scored three in another sixth inning against ADM on Saturday but fell 6-5. In another Saturday game, the Bobcats lost 10-0 to Boone.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Vikettes fall twice at Solon
Vinton-Shellsburg (6-17, 2-12 WaMaC) was shut out by a 15-0 aggregate on Thursday in Solon. The scores were 1-0, and 5-0.
Kiera Ott went 2 for 6. Kailea Christy had a hit and a walk, Abby Davis collected a hit and a steal and Sophia Kreutner garnered a hit.
Union falls twice at Hudson
The Knights (5-12) dropped a pair of NICL East contests Thursday in Hudson. Both scores were 12-2.
Jocelyn Gates homered twice in one loss and Brigitte Rohrer drove in a run in the other. Allie Driscol went 2 for 2 in one loss.
Baseball
Benton drops two at Maquoketa
The Bobcats (5-9, 4-7 WaMaC) fell 1-0 and 7-0 on Thursday. The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on Mitchell Roeder’s single.
Cade Timmerman went 2 for 3 and threw a complete game. He allowed seven hits and walk but struck out seven.
In the second game, Evan Daugherty went 2 for 3.
Center Point-Urbana splits with CCA
The Stormin Pointers (9-9, 5-5 WaMaC) split a pair of conference games Thursday in Clear Creek. CPU lost the opener, 7-1, and won the second game, 10-5.
Braylon Havel went 4 for 9 with two doubles, two steals, two runs and three RBI. Brody Grawe went 3 for 5 with three RBI, two runs, a double and a steal. Bennett McKee went 3 for 6 with two RBI and Grant Bryant went 3 for 9.
Union baseball drops two at Hudson
The Knights came close in the opener, but dropped a pair of NICL East games on Thursday in Hudson. The scores were 9-7 and 13-0.
Joe Bistline was 3 for 5 combined, while TJ Freeland went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a double in the 9-7 loss.
Jacob Carey and Nolan Miehle each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a steal in the close loss. Bistline, Ryan DeVries and Danny Petersen